MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi : 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(We have posted the Notice of 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 21, 2020 on website for your reference only on a voluntary basis.)

05/30/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Documents

Mitsubishi Corporation will send the Notice of 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 4, 2020. For the sake of early disclosure of information, Mitsubishi Corporation has posted the Notice on this website for your reference only on a voluntary basis. You may exercise your voting right by mail or via the Internet after June 4, 2020.

Note:The Notice is an unofficial translation of the Japanese language original version, and is provided for your convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version is the sole official version.

Notice of 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:4.4MB)

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 16:04:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 15 070 B 140 B 140 B
Net income 2020 448 B 4 153 M 4 153 M
Net Debt 2020 4 119 B 38 207 M 38 207 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,49x
Yield 2020 5,25%
Capitalization 3 711 B 34 456 M 34 418 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 735,56 JPY
Last Close Price 2 515,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-13.28%34 456
ITOCHU CORPORATION-8.86%31 964
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-15.96%26 070
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-20.07%15 054
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-8.66%12 959
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION-29.27%8 919
