Mitsubishi : Announcement of Transfer of Shares of Subsidiary

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) hereby announces its decision to sell 100% of Crosslands Resources Pty Ltd shares, which was held by MC's wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd, to Sinosteel Ocean Capital Pty Ltd.
