MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
Mitsubishi : Announcement of Transfer of Shares of Subsidiary

10/01/2019 | 05:28am EDT

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) hereby announces its decision to sell 100% of Crosslands Resources Pty Ltd shares, which was held by MC's wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd, to Sinosteel Ocean Capital Pty Ltd.

Inquiry Recipient

Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171 / Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:27:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
