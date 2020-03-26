Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Corp could take Renault stake in alliance rejig: sources

03/26/2020 | 10:33am EDT
A logo is seen during the inauguration of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi's joint innovation lab in Tel Aviv, Israel

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp could potentially invest in Renault as part of scenarios being discussed to reinforce an alliance between the French carmaker, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, two sources familiar with the matter said.

French newspaper Les Echos reported earlier on Thursday, citing an unnamed executive familiar with the discussions and other unnamed sources, that Mitsubishi Corp, a conglomerate with a 20% holding in Mitsubishi Motors, could take a 10% stake in Renault.

It said this was one scenario of many under discussion, which could also include restructuring plans and fresh cost savings schemes.

Nothing was yet settled and any decision might not be taken until May, when the alliance is due to present fresh measures to reboot joint operations and deliver on cost cuts, one of the sources said. Renault declined to comment.

Mitsubishi Motors counts Japan's Nissan as its biggest shareholder, though ties run deeper between the other two members of the alliance. Nissan owns 15% of Renault, while the French carmaker in turn has 43% of Nissan.

Relations between Renault and Nissan took a turn for the worse following the arrest in Japan of former alliance supremo Carlos Ghosn in late 2018. He has since fled to Lebanon, from where he has stepped up his defense against accusations of financial misconduct. He denies any wrongdoing.

Renault and Nissan have since cleared the decks of many managers linked to the Ghosn era, but momentum for joint projects ground to a halt.

They have both vowed to try and re-energize the alliance, as carmakers face tumbling demand in emerging markets and costly programs to build new models, including in less polluting cars.

The coronavirus crisis has compounded problems for the sector as production grinds to a halt.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 3.09% 2349.5 End-of-day quote.0.88%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 7.64% 310 End-of-day quote.4.73%
RENAULT 1.82% 18.726 Real-time Quote.-56.59%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 986 B
EBIT 2020 419 B
Net income 2020 476 B
Debt 2020 4 167 B
Yield 2020 5,46%
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
P/E ratio 2021 6,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 3 584 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 102,50  JPY
Last Close Price 2 403,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.88%32 928
ITOCHU CORPORATION5.78%30 729
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.37%25 345
SUMITOMO CORPORATION1.80%15 082
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION9.84%11 980
MARUBENI CORPORATION4.44%9 700
