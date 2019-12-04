Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi : Dedicated Biomass Power Generation at Suzukawa Energy Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 01:39am EST

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has made the decision to launch a biomass power generation project, having come to terms on conditions for procuring fuel (wood pellets) and completing arrangements for a non-recourse project finance. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mitsubishi Corporation Power Ltd. (MC Power), MC and its partners Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Nippon Paper) and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Chubu Electric) established the Suzukawa Energy Center Ltd. (Suzukawa EC) in September 2013. The partners have been in discussions since then on developing a dedicated biomass power generation project at Suzukawa EC.

After converting Suzukawa EC's facilities in Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture from coal to wood pellets, the project will use the facilities as a biomass power plant (Suzukawa EC went online in September 2016, with a rated output of 112,000 kW). In conjunction with Suzukawa EC's existing boiler designed to fire both coal and biomass, turbine and fuel conveyance equipment, fuel-storage and other new equipment will be installed with an aim to commence dedicated wood-pellet power generation in April 2022.

By using biomass* wood pellets as fuel, this project promises to help curb CO2 emissions and provide stable, uninterrupted base load power, something that has always been a challenge with renewable energy sources. It will also help Japan to achieve its desired energy mix, which includes an increased renewable energy percentage.

*When combusted, biomass releases CO2, which is in turn absorbed by plants. Because plants remove carbon from the atmosphere and then release it back into the atmosphere when they are burned, biomass is considered to be carbon neutral. Its use in power generation results in no net increase in the biosphere's carbon concentration.

By combining renewable-energy and other relatively green power generation projects with digital technologies, MC is endeavoring not only to supply stable energy, but also to provide optimal energy use to customers in Japan and around the world with added value. The company is developing a range of renewable energy and other power generation businesses both at home and abroad. In Japan, MC Power is engaged in solar photovoltaic, wind, biomass and other renewable projects, an already impressive energy portfolio that this new biomass business should only strengthen in the years to come.

MC is doing more through its businesses to realize its three-value mission*. It aims to have renewable energy businesses account for more than 20% of its power generation assets by the year 2030 (based on power generation capacity).

*Simultaneous generation of economic, societal and environmental value.

＜Reference Information＞

【About Suzukawa EC】

Company Name: Suzukawa Energy Center Ltd.,

Established: September 4, 2013

Location: Shizuoka Prefecture

Capital: 3.2 billion yen (ratio: MCP 70%/NPI 20%/CE 10%)

Main Business: Operation, maintenance and management of power plants, retail energy sales and related businesses

Executives: Toshiyuki Tanigaki, President and Chief Executive Officer (MCP)

Tatsumi Hosaka, Director (NPI)

Takeshi Umino, Director (MCP)

【The view of Suzukawa Energy Center Power Station】

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 06:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
01:39aMITSUBISHI : Dedicated Biomass Power Generation at Suzukawa Energy Center
PU
12/03Shell, Mitsubishi, Trafigura present bids for Ecuador oil contract - minister
RE
12/03MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Establishes New Tech Subsidiary, MC Digital
AQ
12/03Nissan CEO Touts Alliance's Benefits -- WSJ
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 16 305 B
EBIT 2020 496 B
Net income 2020 522 B
Debt 2020 4 496 B
Yield 2020 4,49%
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 4 348 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 106,25  JPY
Last Close Price 2 879,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-2.87%40 068
ITOCHU CORPORATION33.95%33 324
MITSUI & CO., LTD.17.51%31 255
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.59%18 980
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%13 860
MARUBENI CORPORATION7.63%13 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group