Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi : MC and Chubu to acquire Dutch Energy Supply Company “Eneco”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:08am EDT

＜Reference Information＞

1. About Mitsubishi Corporation

Headquarters: 3-1 Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established: 1954

Main Business: MC is a global integrated business enterprise that is comprised of 10 Business Groups: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution, and Urban Development.

Representative: Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and CEO

2. About Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc.

Headquarters: 1 Higashi-shincho, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

Established: 1951

Main Business: Electric utility and related enterprises, gas supply and thermal storage brokerage, on-site energy business, community support infrastructure business, data platform business, overseas consulting and investment, etc.

Representative: Satoru Katsuno, President and Director

3. About Eneco

Headquarters: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Established: 1995

Main Business: Eneco is a group of companies engaged in sustainable energy and innovation. The company invests in wind and solar farms, biomass plants and green district heating with an aim to increase its presence in sustainable energy. Furthermore, Eneco develops innovative products and services that enable its customers to be in charge of how they generate, store, use or share energy.

Representative: CFO, Guido Dubbeld

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 08:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
04:08aMITSUBISHI : MC and Chubu to acquire Dutch Energy Supply Company “Eneco&rd..
PU
03/12MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Establishment of PeptiGrowth Inc. for Development and C..
AQ
03/04Work paused at F-35 jet assembly facility in Japan due to coronavirus, Pentag..
RE
03/02Japan's MUFG cuts Middle East growth forecasts due to coronavirus
RE
03/02Japanese auto sales slide 10% in February, as coronavirus worries deepen
RE
02/27MITSUBISHI : and Chubu Electric Power Consortium Named Preferred Bidder for Offs..
PU
02/26Analysts lower Japan share market forecasts as virus spreads - Reuters poll
RE
02/25MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition..
AQ
02/24MITSUBISHI : MC and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third..
PU
02/22Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile -- WSJ -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 15 986 B
EBIT 2020 419 B
Net income 2020 476 B
Debt 2020 4 167 B
Yield 2020 5,59%
P/E ratio 2020 7,47x
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 3 503 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 102,50  JPY
Last Close Price 2 349,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.88%31 408
ITOCHU CORPORATION5.78%30 083
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.37%23 272
SUMITOMO CORPORATION1.80%13 916
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION9.84%11 069
MARUBENI CORPORATION4.44%8 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group