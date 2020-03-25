Mitsubishi : MC and Chubu to acquire Dutch Energy Supply Company “Eneco”

＜Reference Information＞

1. About Mitsubishi Corporation

Headquarters: 3-1 Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established: 1954

Main Business: MC is a global integrated business enterprise that is comprised of 10 Business Groups: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution, and Urban Development.

Representative: Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and CEO

2. About Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc.

Headquarters: 1 Higashi-shincho, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

Established: 1951

Main Business: Electric utility and related enterprises, gas supply and thermal storage brokerage, on-site energy business, community support infrastructure business, data platform business, overseas consulting and investment, etc.

Representative: Satoru Katsuno, President and Director

3. About Eneco

Headquarters: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Established: 1995

Main Business: Eneco is a group of companies engaged in sustainable energy and innovation. The company invests in wind and solar farms, biomass plants and green district heating with an aim to increase its presence in sustainable energy. Furthermore, Eneco develops innovative products and services that enable its customers to be in charge of how they generate, store, use or share energy.

Representative: CFO, Guido Dubbeld