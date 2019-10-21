Log in
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi : sells Australian iron ore, rail project to Sinosteel

0
10/21/2019 | 02:29am EDT
The logo of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp has handed over the full ownership of an iron ore expansion and rail and port infrastructure project in Western Australia to China's state-owned Sinosteel that has been slated to cost A$10 billion ($6.86 billion) to develop, the Japanese conglomerate said on Monday.

The Japanese trading house divested all of subsidiary Crosslands Resources shares to Sinosteel unit Sinosteel Ocean Capital for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement from Mitsubishi. The shares were transferred on Friday, according to the statement.

The project, which includes the mothballed Jack Hills iron ore mine, expansion project as well as a proposed rail and port facility, was once considered Australia's next big prospect for iron ore riches outside of the Pilbara, now the world's biggest export hub for iron ore.

Mitsubishi paid $A150 million for its initial 50% stake in Crosslands in 2007 and a further A$325 million for the rest in 2012, before it placed the mine on care and maintenance the following year as iron ore prices tanked.

The Japanese group agreed to exit the project considering its own divestment strategy and "the environment surrounding the project," it said in the statement.

The mine has iron ore resources that are costly to develop because they require added processing. Sinosteel had been set to be a major customer of the port and rail infrastructure because of its nearby deposits.

Crossland Resources has a capital of A$548 million, according to the document, while Sinosteel Ocean is capitalised at A$1 million, the statement said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 16 208 B
EBIT 2020 522 B
Net income 2020 579 B
Debt 2020 3 983 B
Yield 2020 4,79%
P/E ratio 2020 7,00x
P/E ratio 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 4 086 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 194,44  JPY
Last Close Price 2 677,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-9.68%37 656
ITOCHU CORPORATION24.60%31 023
MITSUI & CO., LTD.7.57%28 443
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.44%19 517
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%12 794
MARUBENI CORPORATION-3.13%11 733
