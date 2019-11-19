Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore's Pavilion cancels U.S. LNG cargo loading as market faces oversupply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:17am EST

Singaporean gas importer and marketer Pavilion Energy has taken the unusual step of cancelling the loading of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the United States, but has agreed to pay for it, several industry sources told Reuters.

The global LNG market is awash with new supply amid slowing demand in key countries such as China and Japan, leaving some traders with cargoes they have bought but are unable to resell.

"Pavilion Energy evaluated scheduling and other commercial matters, then took the decision not to lift the cargo in full coordination with the supplier," a spokeswoman for the company, which is owned by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL], told Reuters on Tuesday.

She declined to provide further details of the LNG cargo, which industry sources said Pavilion was supposed to load from the Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana in the United States in November.

Pavilion has a long-term supply deal with Japan's Mitsubishi Corp to buy LNG from the Cameron plant, which is operated by Sempra Energy.

A Mitsubishi Corp spokesman declined to comment.

The Cameron LNG terminal is one of the new facilities to come onstream this year, boosting U.S. production and prompting a wave of LNG supply which has depressed spot prices.

The facility had been facing teething problems.

Traders said several other buyers of U.S. LNG cargoes may also be considering to paying for instead of loading them, although Reuters could not immediately confirm details.

U.S. producers typically sell their LNG at 115% of U.S. gas futures plus a liquefaction fee of between $3.00 and $3.50 per mmBtu, with a few buyers paying less.

The liquefaction fee is a sunk cost in what is known as "the take-or-pay" model because it still needs to be paid even if buyers cancel purchases, a risk known years ago when sales and purchasing agreements were signed.

In an oversupplied LNG market, traders would typically ship cargoes to European gas storage. But this year facilities in Europe are full, officials from Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG have said.

"LNG cargoes in Europe are trading at deep discounts due to high storage and limited slots available to receive these cargoes... plus shipping rates are quite high," a Singapore-based trader said.

"So cancelling or not lifting U.S. cargoes is probably a way to minimise (the) loss," the trader added.

By Jessica Jaganathan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
05:17aSingapore's Pavilion cancels U.S. LNG cargo loading as market faces oversuppl..
RE
01:22aJapan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
RE
11/18Mitsubishi Chem to spend $4.5 billion to buy rest of Mitsubishi Tanabe
RE
11/15TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Walmart Delivering Sales; Shipping Out Poultry; Pulli..
DJ
11/14Japan's Toray to stop producing parts for Mitsubishi Aircraft's SpaceJet - Ni..
RE
11/13Philippines' Ayala Corp to invest over $200 million in Myanmar's Yoma Group
RE
11/13Biotech-for-hire PeptiDream charts new path and becomes short target
RE
11/08Toyota Stays on Course as Rivals Stumble in U.S. -- WSJ
DJ
11/08GM Sells Closed Factory In Ohio -- WSJ
DJ
11/07MITSUI FUDOSAN : World's first Mobility-as-a-Service operator MaaS Global Comple..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 16 120 B
EBIT 2020 510 B
Net income 2020 530 B
Debt 2020 3 990 B
Yield 2020 4,46%
P/E ratio 2020 8,01x
P/E ratio 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 4 331 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 088,75  JPY
Last Close Price 2 853,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-3.73%39 886
ITOCHU CORPORATION33.37%33 187
MITSUI & CO., LTD.16.42%30 762
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.12%19 277
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 591
MARUBENI CORPORATION7.02%12 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group