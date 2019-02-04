Mitsubishi Electric : AI Technology Developed for Rapid FA Equipment Setup in Factories

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) and the
National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)
announced today that they have developed an artificial-intelligence (AI)
technology that can reduce time for setting up factory-automation (FA)
equipment. The new technology, which combines AIST’s AI technologies and
Mitsubishi Electric’s FA technologies for highly effective application
in the FA field, will be implemented in Mitsubishi Electric's Maisart®1
products for greatly increased factory productivity.
1 Mitsubishi
Electric's AI creates the State-of-the-ART
in technology
The time for setting up FA equipment and systems prior to production,
such as tuning or programming, is increasing in line with the growing
demand for small-lot production. In addition, the supply of experts
capable of performing such procedures is becoming insufficient. In
response, Mitsubishi Electric collaborated to develop an AI technology
that reduces the time for setting-up FA equipment and systems.
Key Features
1) Servo
system 2
positioning parameters tuned automatically in one day
-
Mitsubishi Electric's drive-control expertise is combined with AIST's
Bayesian optimization3 application technology to enable
positioning parameters to be tuned automatically in one day compared
to one week for manual tuning by experts.
-
High-speed positioning control cuts positioning time up by to 20
percent using as many as 720 parameters in eight categories, which
even experts would have difficulty adjusting.
2 Drives and controls various industrial machines at high
speed and with high accuracy
3 Method for searchingly
estimating maximum or minimum values of unknown functions or
non-differentiable functions
For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005240/en/