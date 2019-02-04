Mitsubishi Electric : AI Technology Developed for Rapid FA Equipment Setup in Factories

Mitsubishi Electric and National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology collaboration

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) announced today that they have developed an artificial-intelligence (AI) technology that can reduce time for setting up factory-automation (FA) equipment. The new technology, which combines AIST’s AI technologies and Mitsubishi Electric’s FA technologies for highly effective application in the FA field, will be implemented in Mitsubishi Electric's Maisart®1 products for greatly increased factory productivity.

1 Mitsubishi Electric's AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology

The time for setting up FA equipment and systems prior to production, such as tuning or programming, is increasing in line with the growing demand for small-lot production. In addition, the supply of experts capable of performing such procedures is becoming insufficient. In response, Mitsubishi Electric collaborated to develop an AI technology that reduces the time for setting-up FA equipment and systems.

Key Features

1) Servo system 2 positioning parameters tuned automatically in one day

Mitsubishi Electric's drive-control expertise is combined with AIST's Bayesian optimization 3 application technology to enable positioning parameters to be tuned automatically in one day compared to one week for manual tuning by experts.

application technology to enable positioning parameters to be tuned automatically in one day compared to one week for manual tuning by experts. High-speed positioning control cuts positioning time up by to 20 percent using as many as 720 parameters in eight categories, which even experts would have difficulty adjusting.

2 Drives and controls various industrial machines at high speed and with high accuracy

3 Method for searchingly estimating maximum or minimum values of unknown functions or non-differentiable functions

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005240/en/