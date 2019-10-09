Mitsubishi Electric : Achieves Successful Fault Current Interruption Using 160kV DC Circuit Breaker

Part of a European Commission Research project, the successful test will spur expansion of high-voltage direct current transmission networks

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced that its 160kV mechanical HVDC* circuit breaker (mechanical DCCB) prototype has successfully interrupted the peak current of 16kA that reproduces a fault in a real system within 7 milliseconds: a testing requirement specified in PROMOTioN** project. The testing was conducted as part of the EU-funded research project PROMOTioN at the KEMA high power laboratories of DNV-GL, an international testing and certification service based in The Netherlands.

Following the successful test, Mitsubishi Electric is now proceeding commercialization of the DCCB. The proven reliability of its components is expected to help to develop stable, reliable and economical dc grid.

* High Voltage Direct Current: DC voltage higher than 1500V

** Progress On Meshed HVDC Offshore Transmission Networks

Background and Test Results

HVDC transmission is a lower cost alternative to AC transmission and benefit from lower power loss over long distances. It is effective to connect offshore wind farms to onshore power grids in Europe, especially in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. In recent years, the requirement for higher reliability and lower cost DCCBs has risen, driven by the need to expand HVDC transmission networks and ensure more continuous and stable operation.

