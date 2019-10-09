Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Achieves Successful Fault Current Interruption Using 160kV DC Circuit Breaker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Part of a European Commission Research project, the successful test will spur expansion of high-voltage direct current transmission networks

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced that its 160kV mechanical HVDC* circuit breaker (mechanical DCCB) prototype has successfully interrupted the peak current of 16kA that reproduces a fault in a real system within 7 milliseconds: a testing requirement specified in PROMOTioN** project. The testing was conducted as part of the EU-funded research project PROMOTioN at the KEMA high power laboratories of DNV-GL, an international testing and certification service based in The Netherlands.

Following the successful test, Mitsubishi Electric is now proceeding commercialization of the DCCB. The proven reliability of its components is expected to help to develop stable, reliable and economical dc grid.

* High Voltage Direct Current: DC voltage higher than 1500V
** Progress On Meshed HVDC Offshore Transmission Networks

Background and Test Results

HVDC transmission is a lower cost alternative to AC transmission and benefit from lower power loss over long distances. It is effective to connect offshore wind farms to onshore power grids in Europe, especially in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. In recent years, the requirement for higher reliability and lower cost DCCBs has risen, driven by the need to expand HVDC transmission networks and ensure more continuous and stable operation.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Achieves Successful Fault Current Interruption Using 160kV..
BU
10/08MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : KOTSUMON® System Uses AI Video Technology to Analyze Produ..
BU
10/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Unveils “EMIRAI S” Concept Cabin
BU
10/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Plant in Gujarat, India to Produce Automotive Products
BU
09/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019
BU
09/29MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Trench-type SiC-MOSFET with Unique Electric-field..
BU
09/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : and Mitsubishi Electric Building Techno-Service Jointly to..
BU
09/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Ultra-Wideband Transmission Chip Set for Multi-Pu..
BU
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 604 B
EBIT 2020 305 B
Net income 2020 243 B
Finance 2020 203 B
Yield 2020 2,72%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 3 060 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 740,63  JPY
Last Close Price 1 426,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION21.29%28 598
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.23.51%114 128
3M COMPANY-20.89%86 718
SIEMENS AG-2.53%82 113
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY9.38%72 260
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.15.56%47 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group