Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Changes in Representative Executive Officers, Executive Officers and Directors, as well as Organization
0
02/19/2020 | 11:57pm EST
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION
7-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8310 Japan
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
No. 3339
Media Inquiries
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
Mitsubishi Electric Announces Changes in Representative Executive Officers,
Executive Officers and Directors, as well as Organization
TOKYO, February 20, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that, at its general meeting of the Board of Directors held today, resolved the changes of Representative Executive Officers, Executive Officers and Directors as well as their division of duties, and also various organizational reforms effectiveApril 1, 2020.
1. Changes of Executive Officers
NewlyAppointed Executive Officers
Executive Officer
Satoshi Kusakabe
In charge of Government & External Relations,
Export Control and Intellectual Property
Executive Officer
Yoji Saito
In charge of Global Strategic Planning &
Marketing
Executive Officer
Hideki Fukushima
In charge of Public Utility Systems
Executive Officer
Noriyuki Takazawa
In charge of Energy & Industrial Systems
Executive Officer
Yuzuru Saito
In charge of Semiconductor & Device
(2) Retiring Executive Officers
Representative Executive
Officer
Yutaka Ohashi
Executive Vice President
Representative Executive
Officer
Nobuyuki Okuma
Senior Vice President
Senior Vice President
Hisashi Kato
Executive Officer
Takashi Nishimura
Executive Officer
Masamitsu Okamura
1
2. Changes of Representative Executive Officers
(1) Reason for Changes
Due to resolution of the Board of Directors
(2) Changes of Representative Executive Officers
New
Current
Name
Representative Executive Officer
Senior Vice President
Yasuyuki Ito
Senior Vice President
Representative Executive Officer
Senior Vice President
Kei Uruma
Senior Vice President
(3) Names and Career Summary of NewlyAppointed Representative Executive Officers (as ofApril 1, 2020)
Yasuyuki Ito
March 1980
Graduated from Faculty of Economics, Seikei University
(Date of Birth: March 19, 1957)
April 1980
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Cooperation
April 2009
Deputy Senior General Manager, Energy System Marketing
April 2010
Div. of Energy & Industrial Systems Group
Senior General Manager, Overseas Marketing Div. of Energy
April 2012
& Industrial Systems Group
Senior General Manager, Kansai Branch Office
April 2014
Executive Officer, Energy & Industrial Systems Group and
Senior General Manager of Nuclear Power Plant Technical
April 2015
Supervisory Office
Executive Officer, Energy & Industrial Systems Group
April 2017
Senior Vice President, Energy & Industrial Systems Group
Corporate Strategic Planning and Operations ofAssociated
Scheduled Date ofAppointment
April 1, 2020
Companies
as Representative Executive
Officer
Number of the Company's
35,000
Shares Held
2
3. Executive Officer Structure and Segregation of Duties (as ofApril, 2020)
※Information in brackets refers to the segregation of duties or occupations as of February 20, 2020.
Representative Executive Officer,
Takeshi Sugiyama
President & CEO
Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO
Representative Executive Officer,
Yasuyuki Ito
In charge of Export Control and Building
Senior Vice President
Systems
(Senior Vice President, In charge of Building Systems)
Representative Executive Officer,
Kei Uruma
In charge of Corporate Strategic Planning and
Senior Vice President
Operations ofAssociated Companies
(Senior Vice President, In charge of Public Utility Systems)
Senior Vice President
Satoshi Matsushita
In charge of Business Innovation
(Executive Officer, In charge of Global Strategic Planning & Marketing)
Senior Vice President
Hiroshi Onishi
In charge ofAutomotive Equipment
(Executive Officer, In charge ofAutomotive Equipment)
Senior Vice President
Yoshikazu Miyata
In charge of FactoryAutomation Systems
(Executive Officer, In charge of FactoryAutomation Systems)
Senior Vice President
Tadashi Matsumoto
In charge of Living Environment & Digital
Media Equipment
(Executive Officer, In charge of Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment)
Executive Officer
Masahiro Fujita
In charge of IT and Research & Development
(Executive Officer, In charge of IT and Research & Development)
Executive Officer
Jun Nagasawa
In charge ofAdvertising and Domestic
Marketing
(Executive Officer, In charge ofAdvertising and Domestic Marketing)
Executive Officer
Shinji Harada
In charge of GeneralAffairs, Human Resources
and Public Relations
(Executive Officer, In charge of GeneralAffairs, Human Resources and Public Relations)
Executive Officer
Tadashi Kawagoishi
In charge ofAccounting and Finance
(Executive Officer, In charge ofAccounting and Finance)
Executive Officer
Takakazu Murozono
In charge ofAuditing and LegalAffairs &
Compliance
(Executive Officer, In charge ofAuditing and LegalAffairs & Compliance)
Executive Officer
Koichi Orito
In charge of Information Systems & Network
Service
(Executive Officer, In charge of Energy & Industrial Systems)
Executive Officer
Juichi Shikata
In charge of Purchasing
(Executive Officer, In charge of Purchasing)
Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Hara
In charge of Electronic Systems
（Executive Officer, In charge of Electronic Systems）
3
Executive Officer
Atsuhiro Yabu
In charge of Information Security and Total Productivity
Management & Environmental Programs
(Executive Officer, In charge of Total Productivity Management & Environmental Programs)
Executive Officer
Satoshi Kusakabe
In charge of Government & External Relations,
Export Control and Intellectual Property
(Advisor)
Executive Officer
Yoji Saito
In charge of Global Strategic Planning &
Marketing
(President, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., and Regional Corporate Officer of Europe, Global Strategic Planning &
Marketing Group)
Executive Officer
Hideki Fukushima
In charge of Public Utility Systems
(Deputy Senior General Manager of Public Utility Systems Group, Senior General Manager, Platform Business
Development Project Group and Senior General Manager, Kobe Works)
Executive Officer
Noriyuki Takazawa
In charge of Energy & Industrial Systems
(Deputy Senior General Manager of Energy & Industrial Systems Group, Senior General Manager of Transmission &
Distribution Systems Marketing Div, and Senior General Manager of Nuclear Energy,Advanced Magnetic Systems
Marketing Div)
Executive Officer
Yuzuru Saito
In charge of Semiconductor & Device
(Senior General Manager of Telecommunication Systems Sales & Marketing Div.)
Messrs. Takeshi Sugiyama, Shinji Harada, Tadashi Kawagoishi and Kei Uruma have been determined as candidates for directors at the meeting of the Nomination Committee held on February 20, 2020.
The final election of the directors is planned at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled at the end of June 2020.
4. Career Summary of Newly Appointed Executive Officers (as of February 20, 2020)
Satoshi Kusakabe
March 1982
Graduated from Faculty of Economics, Yokohama National
(Date of Birth: January24,1960)
April 1982
University
Joined the Ministry of International Trade and Industry
Director-General for Policy Planning and Coordination,
June 2013
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Deputy Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry,
July 2015
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Commissioner,Agency for Natural Resources and Energy,
July 2018
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Retired from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
November 2018
Advisor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
July 2019
Advisor, the Company
Yoji Saito
March 1983
Graduated from Faculty of Foreign Studies, Sophia University
(Date of Birth: October
April 1983
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
7, 1960)
April 2010
General Manager, Strategy & Business Planning Dep.,Air-
April 2014
Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems Div.
Branch President, German Branch, Mitsubishi Electric Europe
April 2015
B.V.
President, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., and Regional
Corporate Officer of Europe, Global Strategic Planning &
Marketing Group
4
Hideki Fukushima
March 1987
Completed Master's course in Precision Engineering, Graduate
(Date of Birth: January 13,
School of Engineering, Kyoto University
1962)
April 1987
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
October 2012
Deputy Senior General Manager, Kobe Works
April 2013
Senior General Manager, Kobe Works
April 2015
Senior General Manager, Itami Works
April 2018
Group Senior Vice President, Public Utility Systems Group and
April 2019
Senior General Manager, Kobe Works
Group Senior Vice President, Public Utility Systems Group,
Senior General Manager, Platform Business Development
Project Group and Senior General Manager, Kobe Works
Noriyuki Takazawa
March 1986
Graduated from Faculty of Economics, Osaka University
(Date of Birth:August
April 1986
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12, 1962)
April 2014
Deputy Senior General Manager, Transmission & Distribution
April 2016
Systems Marketing Div.
Senior General Manager, Transmission & Distribution Systems
April 2018
Marketing Div.
Group Senior Vice President, Energy & Industrial Systems
Group, Senior General Manager, Transmission & Distribution
Systems Marketing Div. and Senior General Manager, Nuclear
Energy,Advanced Magnetic Systems Marketing Div.
Yuzuru Saito
March 1986
Graduated from Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda
(Date of Birth: September 14,
University
1962)
April 1986
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
October 2009
Senior General Manager, Business Planning Office
April 2015
Senior General Manager, Communication Systems
April 2017
Engineering Center
Senior General Manager, Communication Systems
Engineering Center, Deputy Senior General Manager,
April 2018
Telecommunication Systems Sales & Marketing Div.
Senior General Manager, Telecommunication Systems Sales &
Marketing Div., Senior General Manager, Communication
April 2019
Systems Engineering Center
Senior General Manager, Telecommunication Systems Sales &
Marketing Div.
5. Organizational Reform (effectiveApril 1, 2020)
Establishment of Information Security Supervisory Office
In order to make rapid decisions and ensure the prompt sharing of information with customers and relevant organizations in the event of an incident with a view to strengthening the information security structure of the entire Group, the Company will establish the Information Security Supervisory Office under the direct control of the President, responsible for the centralized planning, construction, and operational functions for overall information security.
Establishment of the Business Innovation Group
In order to promote and accelerate the commercialization of themes that transcend the framework of the existing business groups, the Business Development Division will be upgraded to the Business Innovation Group.
Dissolution of the Communication Systems Group
In order to strengthen the communication systems-related business and develop a business structure aimed at resolving social issues, the Communication Systems Group will be progressively dissolved and the functions of the Group will be transferred to the Public Utility Systems Group and the Corporate Research and Development Group.
5
###
About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded a revenue of 4,519.9 billion yen (US$ 40.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information visit:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*At an exchange rate of 111 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2019
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:56:04 UTC