Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Changes in Representative Executive Officers, Executive Officers and Directors, as well as Organization

TOKYO, February 20, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that, at its general meeting of the Board of Directors held today, resolved the changes of Representative Executive Officers, Executive Officers and Directors as well as their division of duties, and also various organizational reforms effectiveApril 1, 2020.

※Information in brackets refers to the segregation of duties or occupations as of February 20, 2020.

Messrs. Takeshi Sugiyama, Shinji Harada, Tadashi Kawagoishi and Kei Uruma have been determined as candidates for directors at the meeting of the Nomination Committee held on February 20, 2020.

In order to strengthen the communication systems-related business and develop a business structure aimed at resolving social issues, the Communication Systems Group will be progressively dissolved and the functions of the Group will be transferred to the Public Utility Systems Group and the Corporate Research and Development Group.

