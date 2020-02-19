Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Changes in Representative Executive Officers, Executive Officers and Directors, as well as Organization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:57pm EST

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION

7-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8310 Japan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

No. 3339

Media Inquiries

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Changes in Representative Executive Officers,

Executive Officers and Directors, as well as Organization

TOKYO, February 20, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that, at its general meeting of the Board of Directors held today, resolved the changes of Representative Executive Officers, Executive Officers and Directors as well as their division of duties, and also various organizational reforms effectiveApril 1, 2020.

1. Changes of Executive Officers

  1. NewlyAppointed Executive Officers

Executive Officer

Satoshi Kusakabe

In charge of Government & External Relations,

Export Control and Intellectual Property

Executive Officer

Yoji Saito

In charge of Global Strategic Planning &

Marketing

Executive Officer

Hideki Fukushima

In charge of Public Utility Systems

Executive Officer

Noriyuki Takazawa

In charge of Energy & Industrial Systems

Executive Officer

Yuzuru Saito

In charge of Semiconductor & Device

(2) Retiring Executive Officers

Representative Executive

Officer

Yutaka Ohashi

Executive Vice President

Representative Executive

Officer

Nobuyuki Okuma

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Hisashi Kato

Executive Officer

Takashi Nishimura

Executive Officer

Masamitsu Okamura

1

2. Changes of Representative Executive Officers

(1) Reason for Changes

Due to resolution of the Board of Directors

(2) Changes of Representative Executive Officers

New

Current

Name

Representative Executive Officer

Senior Vice President

Yasuyuki Ito

Senior Vice President

Representative Executive Officer

Senior Vice President

Kei Uruma

Senior Vice President

(3) Names and Career Summary of NewlyAppointed Representative Executive Officers (as ofApril 1, 2020)

Yasuyuki Ito

March 1980

Graduated from Faculty of Economics, Seikei University

(Date of Birth: March 19, 1957)

April 1980

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Cooperation

April 2009

Deputy Senior General Manager, Energy System Marketing

April 2010

Div. of Energy & Industrial Systems Group

Senior General Manager, Overseas Marketing Div. of Energy

April 2012

& Industrial Systems Group

Senior General Manager, Kansai Branch Office

April 2014

Executive Officer, Energy & Industrial Systems Group and

Senior General Manager of Nuclear Power Plant Technical

April 2015

Supervisory Office

Executive Officer, Energy & Industrial Systems Group

April 2017

Senior Vice President, Energy & Industrial Systems Group

April 2018

Senior Vice President, Building Systems Group

April 2020

Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Export

Scheduled Date ofAppointment

April 1, 2020

Control and Building Systems Group

as Representative Executive

Officer

Number of the Company's

45,000

Shares Held

Kei Uruma

March 1982

Graduated from Faculty of Commerce, Waseda University

(Date of Birth: July 27, 1959)

April 1982

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Cooperation

April 2006

Senior General Manager, Planning &Administration Div. of

April 2010

FactoryAutomation Systems Group

Deputy Senior General Manager, Global Strategic Planning &

April 2011

Marketing Group

Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V.

April 2012

President, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. and Regional

Corporate Officer of Europe, Global Strategic Planning &

April 2015

Marketing Group

Executive Officer, FactoryAutomation Systems Group

April 2017

Executive Officer, Public Utility Systems Group and Senior

April 2018

General Manager, ITS Business Development Group

Senior Vice President, Public Utility Systems Group and Senior

April 2020

General Manager, ITS Business Development Group

Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President,

Corporate Strategic Planning and Operations ofAssociated

Scheduled Date ofAppointment

April 1, 2020

Companies

as Representative Executive

Officer

Number of the Company's

35,000

Shares Held

2

3. Executive Officer Structure and Segregation of Duties (as ofApril, 2020)

※Information in brackets refers to the segregation of duties or occupations as of February 20, 2020.

Representative Executive Officer,

Takeshi Sugiyama

President & CEO

Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO

Representative Executive Officer,

Yasuyuki Ito

In charge of Export Control and Building

Senior Vice President

Systems

(Senior Vice President, In charge of Building Systems)

Representative Executive Officer,

Kei Uruma

In charge of Corporate Strategic Planning and

Senior Vice President

Operations ofAssociated Companies

(Senior Vice President, In charge of Public Utility Systems)

Senior Vice President

Satoshi Matsushita

In charge of Business Innovation

(Executive Officer, In charge of Global Strategic Planning & Marketing)

Senior Vice President

Hiroshi Onishi

In charge ofAutomotive Equipment

(Executive Officer, In charge ofAutomotive Equipment)

Senior Vice President

Yoshikazu Miyata

In charge of FactoryAutomation Systems

(Executive Officer, In charge of FactoryAutomation Systems)

Senior Vice President

Tadashi Matsumoto

In charge of Living Environment & Digital

Media Equipment

(Executive Officer, In charge of Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment)

Executive Officer

Masahiro Fujita

In charge of IT and Research & Development

(Executive Officer, In charge of IT and Research & Development)

Executive Officer

Jun Nagasawa

In charge ofAdvertising and Domestic

Marketing

(Executive Officer, In charge ofAdvertising and Domestic Marketing)

Executive Officer

Shinji Harada

In charge of GeneralAffairs, Human Resources

and Public Relations

(Executive Officer, In charge of GeneralAffairs, Human Resources and Public Relations)

Executive Officer

Tadashi Kawagoishi

In charge ofAccounting and Finance

(Executive Officer, In charge ofAccounting and Finance)

Executive Officer

Takakazu Murozono

In charge ofAuditing and LegalAffairs &

Compliance

(Executive Officer, In charge ofAuditing and LegalAffairs & Compliance)

Executive Officer

Koichi Orito

In charge of Information Systems & Network

Service

(Executive Officer, In charge of Energy & Industrial Systems)

Executive Officer

Juichi Shikata

In charge of Purchasing

(Executive Officer, In charge of Purchasing)

Executive Officer

Yoshihisa Hara

In charge of Electronic Systems

Executive Officer, In charge of Electronic Systems

3

Executive Officer

Atsuhiro Yabu

In charge of Information Security and Total Productivity

Management & Environmental Programs

(Executive Officer, In charge of Total Productivity Management & Environmental Programs)

Executive Officer

Satoshi Kusakabe

In charge of Government & External Relations,

Export Control and Intellectual Property

(Advisor)

Executive Officer

Yoji Saito

In charge of Global Strategic Planning &

Marketing

(President, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., and Regional Corporate Officer of Europe, Global Strategic Planning &

Marketing Group)

Executive Officer

Hideki Fukushima

In charge of Public Utility Systems

(Deputy Senior General Manager of Public Utility Systems Group, Senior General Manager, Platform Business

Development Project Group and Senior General Manager, Kobe Works)

Executive Officer

Noriyuki Takazawa

In charge of Energy & Industrial Systems

(Deputy Senior General Manager of Energy & Industrial Systems Group, Senior General Manager of Transmission &

Distribution Systems Marketing Div, and Senior General Manager of Nuclear Energy,Advanced Magnetic Systems

Marketing Div)

Executive Officer

Yuzuru Saito

In charge of Semiconductor & Device

(Senior General Manager of Telecommunication Systems Sales & Marketing Div.)

  • Messrs. Takeshi Sugiyama, Shinji Harada, Tadashi Kawagoishi and Kei Uruma have been determined as candidates for directors at the meeting of the Nomination Committee held on February 20, 2020.
    The final election of the directors is planned at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled at the end of June 2020.

4. Career Summary of Newly Appointed Executive Officers (as of February 20, 2020)

Satoshi Kusakabe

March 1982

Graduated from Faculty of Economics, Yokohama National

(Date of Birth: January24,1960)

April 1982

University

Joined the Ministry of International Trade and Industry

July 2007

Director-General, Personnel Division, Minister's Secretariat,

July 2010

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Deputy Director-General, Minister's Secretariat (in charge of

Economic and Industrial Policy Bureau), Ministry of Economy,

October 2010

Trade and Industry

Councillor, Cabinet Secretariat (National Policy Unit)

September 2012

Director-General for Policy Planning and Coordination,

June 2013

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Deputy Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry,

July 2015

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Commissioner,Agency for Natural Resources and Energy,

July 2018

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Retired from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

November 2018

Advisor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

July 2019

Advisor, the Company

Yoji Saito

March 1983

Graduated from Faculty of Foreign Studies, Sophia University

(Date of Birth: October

April 1983

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7, 1960)

April 2010

General Manager, Strategy & Business Planning Dep.,Air-

April 2014

Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems Div.

Branch President, German Branch, Mitsubishi Electric Europe

April 2015

B.V.

President, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., and Regional

Corporate Officer of Europe, Global Strategic Planning &

Marketing Group

4

Hideki Fukushima

March 1987

Completed Master's course in Precision Engineering, Graduate

(Date of Birth: January 13,

School of Engineering, Kyoto University

1962)

April 1987

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

October 2012

Deputy Senior General Manager, Kobe Works

April 2013

Senior General Manager, Kobe Works

April 2015

Senior General Manager, Itami Works

April 2018

Group Senior Vice President, Public Utility Systems Group and

April 2019

Senior General Manager, Kobe Works

Group Senior Vice President, Public Utility Systems Group,

Senior General Manager, Platform Business Development

Project Group and Senior General Manager, Kobe Works

Noriyuki Takazawa

March 1986

Graduated from Faculty of Economics, Osaka University

(Date of Birth:August

April 1986

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12, 1962)

April 2014

Deputy Senior General Manager, Transmission & Distribution

April 2016

Systems Marketing Div.

Senior General Manager, Transmission & Distribution Systems

April 2018

Marketing Div.

Group Senior Vice President, Energy & Industrial Systems

Group, Senior General Manager, Transmission & Distribution

Systems Marketing Div. and Senior General Manager, Nuclear

Energy,Advanced Magnetic Systems Marketing Div.

Yuzuru Saito

March 1986

Graduated from Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda

(Date of Birth: September 14,

University

1962)

April 1986

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

October 2009

Senior General Manager, Business Planning Office

April 2015

Senior General Manager, Communication Systems

April 2017

Engineering Center

Senior General Manager, Communication Systems

Engineering Center, Deputy Senior General Manager,

April 2018

Telecommunication Systems Sales & Marketing Div.

Senior General Manager, Telecommunication Systems Sales &

Marketing Div., Senior General Manager, Communication

April 2019

Systems Engineering Center

Senior General Manager, Telecommunication Systems Sales &

Marketing Div.

5. Organizational Reform (effectiveApril 1, 2020)

  1. Establishment of Information Security Supervisory Office
    In order to make rapid decisions and ensure the prompt sharing of information with customers and relevant organizations in the event of an incident with a view to strengthening the information security structure of the entire Group, the Company will establish the Information Security Supervisory Office under the direct control of the President, responsible for the centralized planning, construction, and operational functions for overall information security.
  2. Establishment of the Business Innovation Group
    In order to promote and accelerate the commercialization of themes that transcend the framework of the existing business groups, the Business Development Division will be upgraded to the Business Innovation Group.
  3. Dissolution of the Communication Systems Group

In order to strengthen the communication systems-related business and develop a business structure aimed at resolving social issues, the Communication Systems Group will be progressively dissolved and the functions of the Group will be transferred to the Public Utility Systems Group and the Corporate Research and Development Group.

5

###

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded a revenue of 4,519.9 billion yen (US$ 40.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information visit:

www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*At an exchange rate of 111 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2019

6

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Changes in Representative Executive Officers, Ex..
PU
02/18MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch 10.4-inch XGA Color TFT-LCD Module
PU
02/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Completes New Satellite Production Facility
BU
02/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Efforts in China
BU
02/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Named to CDP's Water “A List”
BU
02/05MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Extra-thin Antenna Technology for Inflight Connec..
BU
02/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Technology Controls In-Building Mobilities and Facilit..
BU
02/02MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First 9 M..
PU
01/29MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops New Compact and Highly Efficient EV Power Conditi..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 521 B
EBIT 2020 265 B
Net income 2020 217 B
Finance 2020 247 B
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 3 332 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 806,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 553,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION5.18%30 303
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.18%127 855
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY12.99%111 353
SIEMENS AG-8.29%93 740
3M COMPANY-9.68%91 451
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.40%59 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group