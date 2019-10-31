Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half and Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:26am EDT

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its consolidated financial results for the first half and second quarter, ended September 30, 2019, of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (fiscal 2020).

The full document on Mitsubishi Electric’s financial results can be viewed at the following link:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news

1. Consolidated Half-year Results (April 1, 2019 – September 30, 2019)

Revenue:

2,182.5

billion yen

(1% increase from the same period last year)

Operating profit:

114.2

billion yen

(9% decrease from the same period last year)

Profit before income taxes:

124.0

billion yen

(12% decrease from the same period last year)

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders:

91.2

billion yen

(11% decrease from the same period last year)

The economy in the first half of fiscal 2020, from April through September 2019, saw a slower growth in China, with the corporate sector experiencing a slowdown in exports and capital expenditures for fixed assets. In the U.S., the economy continued to grow due primarily to buoyant personal consumption, but the corporate sector began to slow down mainly in capital expenditures. In addition, the economic recovery became slower in Japan and Europe, with Japan seeing a decrease in production and exports, and Europe experiencing a fall in production.

Under these circumstances, revenue in the first half of fiscal 2020 increased by 1% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2,182.5 billion yen with increased revenue in the Energy and Electric Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices and Home Appliances segments.
Operating profit decreased by 9% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 114.2 billion yen, due to decreased profits in the Industrial Automation Systems and Electronic Devices segments.

Profit before income taxes decreased by 12% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 124.0 billion yen.

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders decreased by 11% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 91.2 billion yen.

2. Consolidated Second-quarter Results (July 1, 2019 – September 30, 2019)

Revenue:

1131.7

billion yen

(1% increase from the same period last year)

Operating profit:

59.3

billion yen

(8% decrease from the same period last year)

Profit before income taxes:

64.2

billion yen

(11% decrease from the same period last year)

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders:

48.4

billion yen

(11% decrease from the same period last year)

Revenue for this quarter, from July through September 2019, was 1,131.7 billion yen, a 1% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year, due primarily to increased revenue in the Energy and Electric Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices and Home Appliances segments.

Operating profit was 59.3 billion yen, a decrease of 8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year, with decreased profits in the Industrial Automation Systems and Information and Communication Systems segments.

Profit before income taxes decreased by 11% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 64.2 billion yen.

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders decreased by 11% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 48.4 billion yen.

Forecast for Fiscal 2020 (year ending March 31, 2020)
Revenue for fiscal 2020 is expected to fall below the company’s previous forecast, due to the Industrial Automation Systems segment experiencing a delay in recovery of the stagnating market demand worldwide, and also due to the revised exchange rates in which the company sees the yen stronger mainly against the euro and Chinese yuan in and after the third fiscal quarter. As a result, the company’s consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal 2020, ending March 31, 2020, has been revised from the announcement on July 30, 2019 as stated below.

Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal 2020

Consolidated

Previous forecast
(announced July 30)

Current forecast

Change from previous forecast

Revenue:

4,630.0 billion yen

4,500.0 billion yen

(Unchanged from fiscal 2019)

Down 130.0 billion yen, or 3%

Operating profit:

295.0 billion yen

260.0 billion yen

(10% decrease from fiscal 2019)

Down 35.0 billion yen, or 12%

Profit before income taxes:

320.0 billion yen

275.0 billion yen

(13% decrease from fiscal 2019)

Down 45.0 billion yen, or 14%

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders:

240.0 billion yen

210.0 billion yen

(7% decrease from fiscal 2019)

Down 30.0 billion yen, or 13%

Exchange rates in and after the third quarter of fiscal 2020 is 105 yen to the U.S. dollar, which is unchanged from the previous announcement; 115 yen to the euro, which is 10 yen stronger from the company’s previous announcement; and 15.0 yen to the Chinese yuan, which is 1.0 yen stronger.

Note: The results forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by the company at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement in the full document.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded a revenue of 4,519.9 billion yen (US$ 40.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information visit:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*At an exchange rate of 111 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2019


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
12:26aMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Hal..
BU
10/23MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Support Relief Efforts for Disasters Caused by Typhoon ..
BU
10/22Who is fuelling East Europe's automation drive?
RE
10/20MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Exhibit Autonomous-driving Technologies Incorporated in..
BU
10/09MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Achieves Successful Fault Current Interruption Using 160kV..
BU
10/08MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : KOTSUMON® System Uses AI Video Technology to Analyze Produ..
BU
10/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Unveils “EMIRAI S” Concept Cabin
BU
10/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Plant in Gujarat, India to Produce Automotive Products
BU
09/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019
BU
09/29MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Trench-type SiC-MOSFET with Unique Electric-field..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 604 B
EBIT 2020 305 B
Net income 2020 243 B
Finance 2020 203 B
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 3 372 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 766,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 572,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION33.62%30 866
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.32.15%123 729
3M COMPANY-11.64%97 074
SIEMENS AG7.48%92 567
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.55%79 155
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.34.35%55 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group