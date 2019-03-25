Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

0
03/25/2019 | 02:20am EDT

Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.

TOKYO, March 25, 2019
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced today its dividend forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (fiscal 2019).
The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 26 yen per share, as of the record date of March 31, 2019, with due consideration on performance and financial standing in fiscal 2019. The actual dividend will be declared at the Board of Directors' meeting when financial results for fiscal 2019 are to be approved.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 06:19:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 518 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 232 B
Finance 2019 417 B
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 13,27
P/E ratio 2020 12,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 3 118 B
