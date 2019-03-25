Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 4 518 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 232 B Finance 2019 417 B Yield 2019 2,59% P/E ratio 2019 13,27 P/E ratio 2020 12,99 EV / Sales 2019 0,60x EV / Sales 2020 0,56x Capitalization 3 118 B Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 1 689 JPY Spread / Average Target 16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director Masaki Sakuyama Chairman Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Akihiro Matsuyama Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION 23.42% 28 356 3M COMPANY 7.41% 117 843 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 17.95% 113 502 SIEMENS -2.16% 91 516 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 31.84% 86 922 JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -7.42% 47 261