Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2018 – March 31, 2019)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today its dividend forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (fiscal 2019).

The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 26 yen per share, as of the record date of March 31, 2019, with due consideration on performance and financial standing in fiscal 2019. The actual dividend will be declared at the Board of Directors’ meeting when financial results for fiscal 2019 are to be approved.

Dividend per share Interim dividend Year-end dividend Annual dividend Fiscal 2019

(previous announcement as of Feb. 4, 2019) 14 yen (actual) To be determined To be determined Fiscal 2019 (present announcement) 14 yen (actual) 26 yen 40 yen Fiscal 2018 (actual) 14 yen 26 yen 40 yen

Note: The forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by the company at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement in the full document.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded consolidated group sales of 4,444.4 billion yen (in accordance with IFRS; US$ 41.9 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information visit:

*At an exchange rate of 106 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2018

