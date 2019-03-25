Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2018 – March 31, 2019)

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today its dividend
forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (fiscal 2019).
The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 26 yen per share, as of
the record date of March 31, 2019, with due consideration on performance
and financial standing in fiscal 2019. The actual dividend will be
declared at the Board of Directors’ meeting when financial results for
fiscal 2019 are to be approved.
|
|
Dividend per share
|
|
Interim dividend
|
|
Year-end dividend
|
|
Annual dividend
|
Fiscal 2019
(previous announcement as of Feb. 4, 2019)
|
|
14 yen (actual)
|
|
To be determined
|
|
To be determined
|
Fiscal 2019 (present announcement)
|
|
14 yen (actual)
|
|
26 yen
|
|
40 yen
|
Fiscal 2018 (actual)
|
|
14 yen
|
|
26 yen
|
|
40 yen
|
|
Note:
|
|
The forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by
the company at the present time, and actual results may differ
significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary
statement in the full document.
|
For the full text, please visit: http://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news
About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality
products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized
world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and
electronic equipment used in information processing and communications,
space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics,
industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment.
Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better,
and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric
endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with
technology. The company recorded consolidated group sales of 4,444.4
billion yen (in accordance with IFRS; US$ 41.9 billion*) in the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2018. For more information visit:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*At
an exchange rate of 106 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the
Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005042/en/