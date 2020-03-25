MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2020

（April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020）

TOKYO, March 25, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today its dividend forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (fiscal 2020).

The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 26 yen per share, as of the record date of March 31, 2020, with due consideration on performance and financial standing in fiscal 2020. The actual dividend will be declared at the Board of Directors' meeting when financial results for fiscal 2020 are to be approved.

Dividend per share Interim dividend Year-end dividend Annual dividend Fiscal 2020 14 yen (actual) To be determined To be determined (previous announcement as of Feb. 3, 2020) Fiscal 2020 (present announcement) 14 yen (actual) 26 yen 40 yen Fiscal 2019 (actual) 14 yen 26 yen 40 yen

Note: The forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by the company at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement below.

