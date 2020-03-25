Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2020
（April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020）
TOKYO, March 25, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today its dividend forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (fiscal 2020).
The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 26 yen per share, as of the record date of March 31, 2020, with due consideration on performance and financial standing in fiscal 2020. The actual dividend will be declared at the Board of Directors' meeting when financial results for fiscal 2020 are to be approved.
Dividend per share
Interim dividend
Year-end dividend
Annual dividend
Fiscal 2020
14 yen (actual)
To be determined
To be determined
(previous announcement as of Feb. 3, 2020)
Fiscal 2020
(present announcement)
14 yen (actual)
26 yen
40 yen
Fiscal 2019
(actual)
14 yen
26 yen
40 yen
Note: The forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by the company at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement below.
Cautionary Statement
The Mitsubishi Electric Group (hereafter "the Group") is involved in development, manufacture and sales in a wide range of fields including Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices and Home Appliances, and these operations extend globally, not only inside Japan, but also in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. While the statements herein are based on certain assumptions and premises that the Group trusts and considers to be reasonable under the circumstances on the date of announcement, actual financial standings and operating results are subject to change due to any of the factors as contemplated hereunder and/or any additional factor unforeseeable as of the date of this announcement. Such factors materially affecting the expectations expressed herein shall include but are not limited to the following:
Important trends
The Group's operations may be affected by trends in the global economy, social conditions, laws, tax codes and regulations.
Foreign currency exchange rates
Fluctuations in foreign currency markets may affect the Group's sales of exported products and purchases of imported materials that are denominated in U.S. dollars or euros, as well as its Asian production bases' sales of exported products and purchases of imported materials that are denominated in foreign currencies.
Stock markets
A fall in stock market prices may cause a decline in value of the Group's marketable securities and pension assets.
Supply/demand balance for products and procurement conditions for materials and components
A decline in prices and shipments due to changes in the supply/demand balance, as well as an increase in material prices due to a worsening of material and component procurement conditions, may adversely affect the Group's performance.
Fund raising
An increase in interest rates, the yen interest rate in particular, would increase the Group's interest expenses.
Significant patent matters
Important patent filings, licensing, copyrights and patent-related disputes may adversely affect related businesses.
Environmental legislation or relevant issues
The Group may incur losses or expenses owing to changes in environmental legislation or the occurrence of environmental issues. Such changes in legislation or the occurrence of environmental issues may also impact manufacturing and all corporate activities of the Group.
Flaws or defects in products or services
The Group may incur losses or expenses resulting out of flaws or defects in products or services, and the lowered reputation of the quality of all its products and services may affect the entire Group.
Litigation and other legal proceedings
The Group's operations may be affected by lawsuits or other legal proceedings against Mitsubishi Electric, its subsidiaries and/or equity-method associates and joint ventures.
Disruptive changes
Disruptive changes in technology, development of products using new technology, timing of production and market introduction may adversely affect the Group's performance.
(11)Business restructuring
The Group may record losses due to restructuring measures.
(12)Information security
The performance of the Group may be affected by computer virus infections, unauthorized access and other unpredictable incidents that lead to the loss or leakage of personal information held by the Group or confidential information regarding the Group's business such as its technology, sales and other operations.
Natural disasters
The Group's operations, particularly manufacturing activities, may be affected by the occurrence of earthquakes, typhoons, tsunami, fires and other large-scale disasters.
(14)Other significant factors
The Group's operations may be affected by the outbreak of social or political upheaval due to terrorism, war, pandemic by new strains of influenza and other diseases, or other factors.
###
