Mitsubishi Electric : Awarded Gold Rating in CSR 2019 by EcoVadis

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has been awarded the top-rank Gold Rating in corporate social responsibility (CSR) 2019 by EcoVadis, the France-based global CSR assessment agency. The assessment comprehensively covers four key CSR practices: environment, fair labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Mitsubishi Electric scored especially highly in the categories of environment and sustainable procurement, strong recognition of its successful efforts to protect the global environment and conduct socially responsible procurements.

The Gold Rating places Mitsubishi Electric among the top 5 percent of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group has taken on the challenge of resolving diversifying social challenges including environmental issues and resource and energy issues through its products, systems and services. In doing so, it promotes initiatives to create value, such as simultaneous achievement of “sustainability” and “safety, security, and comfort.” Furthermore, it will contribute to meeting the SDG’s globally shared goals by continuing to pursue sustainable growth through all activities, including value creation.

For more about CSR at Mitsubishi Electric Group:

https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/sustainability/csr/index.html

EcoVadis (https://www.ecovadis.com/) assesses suppliers operating in 155 countries and in 198 purchasing categories according to 21 CSR indicators. Its methodology incorporates various international CSR standards, including the United Nations Global Compact, the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI), and ISO 26000. Assessment results from EcoVadis are used by more than 55,000 companies.

