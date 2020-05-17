Mitsubishi Electric : Begins Demonstrating Local 5G System in Japan

Aiming at new 5G services, such as one-stop solutions via local 5G systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) today announced that its Nagoya Works in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture has begun a demonstration test of a local 5G system, which Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) has licensed for use in a limited area and operating with a different frequency band, 28.2GHz-28.3GHz, than those deployed by mobile operators. In the coming future, the company expects to deploy local 5G systems to deliver new services and businesses incorporating a wide range of Factory Automation (FA) and other products.

The test is designed to verify wireless transmission between local 5G base stations and Mitsubishi Electric's FA products. It will also help to confirm various possible uses of envisioned local 5G systems, such as remote operation and maintenance support, usage of augmented and virtual reality for enhanced work efficiency, and more.

Background

5G, which achieves ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency and multiple simultaneous connections, is poised to support advanced infrastructure using frequency bands mainly allocated to telecommunications operators. In December 2019, however, MIC began accepting applications for local 5G systems to enable local governments and companies to meet diversifying communication needs, including due to the spread of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

