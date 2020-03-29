Mitsubishi Electric : Begins Developing the GOSAT-GW Satellite for Greenhouse Gases and Water Cycle Observation

Will contribute to scientific advancement in prevention of natural disasters due to climate change

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has been designated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as the contractor of the Global Observing SATellite for Greenhouse gases and Water cycle (GOSAT-GW), the third in the GOSAT series, and has already initiated development activities. GOSAT-GW will have two missions: greenhouse gases observation for Japan’s Ministry of the Environment and the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES), and water-cycle observation for JAXA. By developing the GOSAT-GW satellite, Mitsubishi Electric will contribute to measures for preventing disasters attributed to global warming and climate change, and to advance scientific and technological methods that enable more accurate prediction of climate change.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200329005002/en/