Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Develops AI-based Diagnostic Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

AI reduces equipment downtime and improves productivity in factories and plants

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has developed what is believed to be the world’s first diagnostic technology based on the company’s proprietary Maisart®* artificial intelligence (AI) technology that uses machine learning to analyze sensor data and then generate a model of a production machine’s transition between various operational states, thereby enabling the technology to detect machine abnormalities rapidly and accurately for improved productivity in factories and plants.
*Mitsubishi Electric's AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology

Key Features

1) Uses AI for accurate detection of machine abnormalities based on model of operational transitions

  • Unlike conventional diagnostic technology, which uses the same conditions for abnormality detection regardless of a machine’s current operational state, the new AI technology analyzes sensor data to automatically generate a model of the machine’s transition between various operational states, and then uses the model to set optimal conditions for detecting abnormalities during each operation.
  • Signs of machinery failure can be detected accurately prior to actual breakdowns, helping to reduce the labor associated with performing maintenance and dealing with downtime in factories and plants.

2) AI simplifies introduction of abnormality-detection systems

  • The new AI technology eliminates complicated manual settings to simplify the introduction of abnormality-detection systems.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops AI-based Diagnostic Technology
BU
06/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Issues Environmental Report 2019
BU
06/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches New Elevator and Escalator Company in Laos
BU
06/18MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches Pilot Project to Deliver Monitoring System for Wi..
BU
06/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Invests in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd
BU
06/12MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Unveils Its Group's Environmental Sustainability Vision 20..
BU
06/02MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC&RS : uo;s U.S. Building Solutions Website Receives Effie Awa..
BU
05/15MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : and HERE develop road hazard alert system to improve drive..
PU
05/12MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Acquire ICONICS, Inc. in United States
BU
05/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Invests in Realtime Robotics, Inc.
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 618 B
EBIT 2020 310 B
Net income 2020 241 B
Finance 2020 394 B
Yield 2020 2,65%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 3 163 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 747  JPY
Last Close Price 1 475  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION25.33%29 143
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL33.66%128 512
3M COMPANY-9.73%99 145
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY40.16%91 568
SIEMENS AG0.00%91 324
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.48%48 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About