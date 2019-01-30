Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Compact GAN

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has
developed a compact GAN (Generative Adversarial Network) based on
Mitsubishi Electric’s proprietary Maisart®* artificial
intelligence (AI) technology. GANs derive from a new machine learning
technology that synthesizes photo-realistic images by making two AIs—a
generator and a discriminator—compete with each other. The computational
complexity and memory footprint of the compact GAN is about one-tenth
that of a conventional GAN,** a property which enables
effective synthesis of the enormous number of images used for the
training of other AIs.
* Mitsubishi Electric's AI
creates the State-of-the-ART
in technology
** Based on an in-house comparison with our own implementation of
a conventional GAN
Key Features
1) Reduces the computational complexity and memory
footprint of the generator by 90 percent
With a GAN, the AI that synthesizes images is called a generator, and is
often realized using a deep neural network requiring significant
computational resources and memory. Mitsubishi Electric has developed a
novel algorithm that evaluates the significance of each layer in deep
neural networks. By removing layers evaluated to be insignificant, the
computational cost and memory footprint of the generator can be reduced
to about one-tenth of their conventional size** without
sacrificing the quality of the synthesized images.
2) Reduces cost of preparing training images for AIs
Training AI to recognize images requires access to millions or tens of
millions of images with diverse variations – one of the biggest
challenges of current AI applications, since such data preparation is
hugely costly in terms of the time and human resources required. The new
compact GAN can synthesize images automatically and rapidly using
low-cost devices such as laptops, potentially leading to a significant
reduction in the cost of preparing training images for AIs.
