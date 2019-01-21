Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Cyber Defense Technology for Connected Cars

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has
developed a multi-layered defense technology that protects connected
vehicles from cyber attacks by strengthening their head unit’s defense
capabilities. The technology will help realize more secure vehicle
systems in line with the increasing popularity of vehicles that are
equipped for connection to external networks.
Vehicles with communication functions provide connections to the
internet and/or mobile devices such as smartphones. The importance of
cyber security is increasing because these vehicles are vulnerable to
cyber attacks and even malicious remote control in extreme cases.
Mitsubishi Electric’s new multi-layered defense technology prevents
cyber attacks through a variety of robust security features, including
an intrusion detection system without high-load processing and a
secure-boot technology that quickly verifies software integrity during
the boot process.
Key Features
-
Detects cyber attacks targeting the control of the vehicle and the
automotive head unit. The developed technology reduces load processing
by focusing on attack activities.
-
The new technology requires less than 10% of the time for a normal
boot-up sequence compared with conventional technology. The developed
Fast Secure Boot technology enables faster and more secure boots that
verify the integrity of the vehicle’s software embedded in the
automotive head unit.
-
Mitsubishi Electric’s new multi-layered defense technology achieves
robust security of the vehicle by strengthening the security functions
of the automotive head unit, the vehicle’s main link with the
internet. The developed technology is adapted from multi-layered
defense technology originally developed for critical infrastructure,
such as systems for electric power, natural gas, water, chemicals and
petroleum, for vehicle systems while requiring only limited machine
resources.
