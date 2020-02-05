Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Extra-thin Antenna Technology for Inflight Connectivity

02/05/2020 | 09:11pm EST

New antenna and RF-IC will enable future high-speed internet access even in small aircraft

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that in collaboration with Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) it has developed technology for an extra-thin Ka-band (27 to 40 GHz) active electronically steered array antenna (AESA) featuring the world’s thinnest*profile, less than three centimeters, to deliver high-speed inflight connectivity services via satellites at data rates beyond 100 Mbps. The company also announced that it has developed the antenna elements and, in collaboration with Tohoku University and Tohoku MicroTec Co., developed a radio-frequency integrated circuit (RF-IC) for an envisioned millimeter-wave V-band (40 to 75 GHz) AESA that will be capable of delivering inflight connectivity at even faster speeds.
*According to internal research as of February 6, 2020.

Mitsubishi Electric’s new Ka-band AESA is thin and small enough to be installed in any aircraft, regardless of its size, and it can operate even at high latitudes, which will allow passengers to enjoy on-demand streaming and other high-speed internet services on flights worldwide. Following further testing and demonstrations, the company plans to commercialize its Ka-band AESA after 2023 and a V-band AESA after 2027.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2020
