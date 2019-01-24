Mitsubishi Electric : Develops High-performance Injection-molded-resin Slotted Waveguide Array Antenna

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has
developed a slotted waveguide array antenna made of injection-molded
resin which have been demonstrated to outperform conventional patch
array antenna in side-lobe characteristics, cross-polarization
characteristics and electric power efficiency, as well as offer reduced
weight and cost. Mitsubishi Electric’s new antenna will enable radar
systems to achieve enhanced observation range and accuracy and wireless
communication systems to achieve greater communication capacity and
speed. The company will now begin deploying the antenna for various
applications, including as weather, airport radar remote-sensing radar
and satellite communications.
The antenna is made with resin injection molding for reduced weight and
low cost. Resin, however, is easily distorted by heat compared to metal,
so resin-molding waveguide parts must be secured with screws, which
require screw-holes that can degrade the antenna’s electric performance.
Mitsubishi Electric solved this problem with a proprietary “boss-iris
structure,” which incorporates small, round “boss” protuberances for
screw holes and an “iris” diaphragm waveguide to adjust electrical
characteristics (part of the boss and the rib structure serve as the
iris). The antenna also achieves industry-leading performance thanks to
the proprietary structures: “boss-iris structure” and “novel ridge
structure” which is a fence meandering along the waveguide to control
finely the radiation from the slots. As a result, the new antenna’s
injection-molded design maintains high performance as well as weighs 40
percent less and costs 90 percent less than conventional metallic
versions.
Mitsubishi Electric developed the antenna with Hiroshima Institute of
Technology, and received support from the Japan Science and Technology
Agency’s A-STEP program under a project entitled “Development of a novel
resin ridge waveguide antenna with eminent low sidelobe.” For the
project, a large-scale array antenna prototype consisting of about 2,000
elements was manufactured and evaluated. In tests, the antenna
demonstrated high performance, including 60 percent suppression of
sidelobe, 90 percent reduction of cross polarization, and 10 percent
greater electric power efficiency compared to conventional patch array
antenna.
