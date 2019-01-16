Log in
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Mitsubishi Electric : Develops New Gas-Insulated Switchgear Technologies for Electric Power Applications

01/16/2019 | 09:11pm EST

Environmental friendly technology reduces use of sulfur fluoride

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed two technologies for gas-insulated switchgears: an arc-cooling technology that achieves a 25 percent improvement in the interruption of electrical current in sulfur-fluoride (SF6) gas-insulated switchgears used in high-voltage power systems, and a high-density dielectric coating technology that improves insulation performance by 30 percent in high-voltage conductors. The two technologies will contribute to the further miniaturization of switchgears and help to reduce the use of SF6 gas, which has global-warming potential that is 22,800 times greater than that of CO2.

Key Features

1) Arc-cooling technology for interrupter improves current-interruption performance by 25 percent

  • High-pressure gas generated with a unique coolant effectively cools and then extinguishes the conductive arc (conductive plasma) during current interruption.
  • Current flow through the arc is reduced by the arc’s change into insulated gas, thereby improving current interruption by 25 percent compared to conventional non-coolant method.

Details:
The interrupter has two pairs of electrodes that remain closed when electric power is supplied. When the electrodes are opened the current cannot be interrupted immediately due to the conductive arc. In conventional method, the arc is extinguished by flowing the arc with gas to lower its temperature. Mitsubishi Electric’s new arc-cooling technology uses a unique coolant to generate a high-pressure gas jet to effectively cool and then extinguish the arc.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
