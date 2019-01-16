Mitsubishi Electric : Develops New Gas-Insulated Switchgear Technologies for Electric Power Applications

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has
developed two technologies for gas-insulated switchgears: an arc-cooling
technology that achieves a 25 percent improvement in the interruption of
electrical current in sulfur-fluoride (SF6) gas-insulated
switchgears used in high-voltage power systems, and a high-density
dielectric coating technology that improves insulation performance by 30
percent in high-voltage conductors. The two technologies will contribute
to the further miniaturization of switchgears and help to reduce the use
of SF6 gas, which has global-warming potential that is 22,800
times greater than that of CO2.
Key Features
1) Arc-cooling technology for interrupter improves
current-interruption performance by 25 percent
-
High-pressure gas generated with a unique coolant effectively cools
and then extinguishes the conductive arc (conductive plasma) during
current interruption.
-
Current flow through the arc is reduced by the arc’s change into
insulated gas, thereby improving current interruption by 25 percent
compared to conventional non-coolant method.
Details:
The interrupter has two pairs of electrodes that remain
closed when electric power is supplied. When the electrodes are opened
the current cannot be interrupted immediately due to the conductive arc.
In conventional method, the arc is extinguished by flowing the arc with
gas to lower its temperature. Mitsubishi Electric’s new arc-cooling
technology uses a unique coolant to generate a high-pressure gas jet to
effectively cool and then extinguish the arc.
