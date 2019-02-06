Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Passive Rope-sway Control Device for Elevators in High-rise Buildings

1)

More stable elevator operation by greatly suppressing rope sway when building sways

- The magnetic force of permanent magnets is used to amplify the swing of the rope terminal at the top of the car in accordance with the amplitude. - Lowering the rope's resonant frequency, or the frequency at which it tends to sway, makes it difficult for the building and ropes to resonate and thereby drastically curbs rope sway. - By reducing operational downtime, the device helps to stabilize elevator operations. Negative stiffness is achieved by placing permanent magnets facing each other so as to sandwich the rope. The negative stiffness force acts in the same direction as the rope sway, increasing the sway amplitude at the rope terminal as if the terminal's position were unfixed (a rope with one free end has a lower resonance frequency than a rope with two fixed ends). As a result, the building and rope sway at different frequencies, so they do not resonate and rope sway is greatly suppressed. The use of permanent magnets enables elevator operation to be stabilized without using electrical energy.