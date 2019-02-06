Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Security Technology to Detect Attacks on Equipment Sensors

Sensor-based automatic control is becoming increasingly common in everyday applications such as drones, in-vehicle devices and production facilities, raising the need for cybersecurity countermeasures. Sensor fusion algorithms, which combine multiple sensors for measurement, play a key role in automatic control, but their security performance was unproven.





In response, Mitsubishi Electric developed what is believed to be the world's first sensor-security technology that detects inconsistencies in sensor measurements during malicious attacks. The development was partially supported by business commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) under Japan's National Research and Development Agency.



