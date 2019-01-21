Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Smart, Natural HMI for Smart Mobility

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has
developed a smart, natural human machine interface (HMI) for cars by
applying its Maisart®* proprietary compact
artificial-intelligence (AI) technologies for smart mobility. After
recognizing the direction that the driver is facing, the technology uses
Smart Notifications to alert the driver about out-of-sight-line objects.
Also, the HMI’s Natural Navigation system always responds to verbal
inquiries in natural, two-way conversations regarding driving routes,
etc. without the need for pressing a button or trigger words.
*
Mitsubishi Electric’s AI creates the State-of-the-ART
in technology
Smart Notifications combine Maisart image-recognition technology and
information from on-board video cameras to recognize potentially
hazardous objects, such as cars, humans and other moving objects,
located outside of the driver’s line of sight. The direction the driver
is facing is recognized by a Driver Monitoring System (DMS), which
monitors the driver with a camera, and compares the directions of moving
objects and facial orientation to guess the driver’s blind spots, based
on which it provide alerts via displays and alarms. Tests conducted by
Mitsubishi Electric demonstrated that the system is very effective in
detecting objects and gaining the driver’s attention.
Natural Navigation allows the driver to verbalize questions about routes
in a conversation-like manner without having to push a button or trigger
words. The system detects when the driver’s mouth is open and
understands voice prompts by using the DMS and a microphone array
(multiple microphones that synchronize recorded sound). Significantly,
the system not only recognizes speech but also distinguishes between
questions intended for the navigation system and unrelated conversation
with other passengers. The driver can engage the system with
conversation-like dialog to provide and receive information in a highly
natural manner.
