Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Technology for High-power-density Converters with Embedded Components

Will contribute to downsizing of power electronic equipment

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has developed a new technology to integrate power devices, passives, sensors and other embedded components in the same substrate, which the company deployed in a 100kW (continuous) bidirectional DC-DC converter to achieve what is believed to be the world’s most power-dense* power converter, rated at 136kW/L, or eight times more power dense than conventional converters. The new technology is expected to contribute to the downsizing of power electronics equipment.

* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of March 25, 2020

Key Features

Mitsubishi Electric’s new integration technology enables the parasitic inductance of the switching current loop to be reduced to less than 1/10th that of conventional converters. The resulting clean switching allows high-speed commutation for high-operating frequencies in silicon-carbide (SiC) metal–oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs). The technology leads to considerably smaller passive components, such as reactors for current smoothing, and capacitors, which take up much space in DC-DC converters.

Background and Details

In the effort to downsize power converters used in power electronic equipment, one of the main targets is reactors. Mitsubishi Electric’s new technology reduces the parasitic inductance of the switching current loop to less than 1nH**, resulting in a high operating frequency that enables reactors to be miniaturized for higher power density.

** nano-Henry, in which H is the unit of electrical inductance and n is the unit 10−9

