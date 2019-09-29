Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Trench-type SiC-MOSFET with Unique Electric-field-limiting Structure

09/29/2019

Will contribute to smaller and more energy-efficient power electronic equipment

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed a trench-type1 silicon-carbide (SiC) metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) with a unique electric-field-limiting structure for a power semiconductor device that achieves a world-leading2 specific on-resistance of 1.84 mΩ (milliohms) cm2 and a breakdown voltage of over 1,500 V.
Mounting the transistor in power semiconductor modules for power electronic equipment will lead to energy savings and equipment downsizing. After improving the performance and confirming the long-term reliability of its new power semiconductor devices, Mitsubishi Electric expects to put its new trench-type SiC-MOSFET into practical use sometime after the fiscal year beginning in 2021.
Mitsubishi Electric announced its new trench-type SiC-MOSFET today at the International Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials (ICSCRM) 2019, which is being held at the Kyoto International Conference Center in Japan from September 29 to October 4.

1 Gate electrode embedded in a trenched semiconductor substrate, used to control current by applying voltage
2 According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of September 30, 2019, for devices with a breakdown voltage of over 1,500 V

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

 


