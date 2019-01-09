Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Ultra-Wideband Digitally Controlled GaN Amplifier for Mobile Base Stations

Expected to contribute to large-capacity communication and reduce power consumption of mobile base stations

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its development of the world’s first* ultra-wideband digitally controlled gallium nitride (GaN) amplifier, which is compatible with a world-leading range of sub-6GHz bands focused on fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication systems. With a power efficiency** rating of above 40%, the amplifier is expected to contribute to large-capacity communication and reduce the power consumption of mobile base stations.

* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of January 10, 2019

** Output power level equivalent to 6.5dB peak-to-average power ratio (PAPR) modulated signal

Key Features

1) Novel load modulation achieves wideband operation and contributes to large-capacity communication

Mitsubishi Electric’s novel ultra-wideband digitally controlled GaN amplifier uses an advanced load modulation circuit with two parallel GaN transistors. The circuit expands the bandwidth of load modulation, a key factor for the amplifier’s high-efficiency operation, for wideband (1.4–4.8GHz) operation.

Wide-band operation of amplifier supports several frequency bands.

2) Digital control realizes high-efficiency operation and reduces power consumption of mobile base stations

Digitally controlled input signals for amplifier realize high-efficiency load modulation of above 40% over 110% of the fractional bandwidth. Digital control employs learning function based on Maisart ®*** .

. Improved efficiency of amplifier helps to reduce power consumption in mobile base stations.

*** Mitsubishi Electric's AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005343/en/