Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Ultra-Wideband Digitally Controlled GaN Amplifier for Mobile Base Stations

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its development
of the world’s first* ultra-wideband digitally controlled
gallium nitride (GaN) amplifier, which is compatible with a
world-leading range of sub-6GHz bands focused on fifth-generation (5G)
mobile communication systems. With a power efficiency**
rating of above 40%, the amplifier is expected to contribute to
large-capacity communication and reduce the power consumption of mobile
base stations.
* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of January 10, 2019
**
Output power level equivalent to 6.5dB peak-to-average power ratio
(PAPR) modulated signal
Key Features
1) Novel load modulation achieves wideband operation
and contributes to large-capacity communication
-
Mitsubishi Electric’s novel ultra-wideband digitally controlled GaN
amplifier uses an advanced load modulation circuit with two parallel
GaN transistors. The circuit expands the bandwidth of load modulation,
a key factor for the amplifier’s high-efficiency operation, for
wideband (1.4–4.8GHz) operation.
-
Wide-band operation of amplifier supports several frequency bands.
2) Digital control realizes high-efficiency
operation and reduces power consumption of mobile base stations
-
Digitally controlled input signals for amplifier realize
high-efficiency load modulation of above 40% over 110% of the
fractional bandwidth. Digital control employs learning function based
on Maisart®***.
-
Improved efficiency of amplifier helps to reduce power consumption in
mobile base stations.
*** Mitsubishi Electric's AI
creates the State-of-the-ART
in technology
