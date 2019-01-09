Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION (6503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Ultra-Wideband Digitally Controlled GaN Amplifier for Mobile Base Stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 09:11pm EST

Expected to contribute to large-capacity communication and reduce power consumption of mobile base stations

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its development of the world’s first* ultra-wideband digitally controlled gallium nitride (GaN) amplifier, which is compatible with a world-leading range of sub-6GHz bands focused on fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication systems. With a power efficiency** rating of above 40%, the amplifier is expected to contribute to large-capacity communication and reduce the power consumption of mobile base stations.

* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of January 10, 2019
** Output power level equivalent to 6.5dB peak-to-average power ratio (PAPR) modulated signal

Key Features

1) Novel load modulation achieves wideband operation and contributes to large-capacity communication

  • Mitsubishi Electric’s novel ultra-wideband digitally controlled GaN amplifier uses an advanced load modulation circuit with two parallel GaN transistors. The circuit expands the bandwidth of load modulation, a key factor for the amplifier’s high-efficiency operation, for wideband (1.4–4.8GHz) operation.
  • Wide-band operation of amplifier supports several frequency bands.

2) Digital control realizes high-efficiency operation and reduces power consumption of mobile base stations

  • Digitally controlled input signals for amplifier realize high-efficiency load modulation of above 40% over 110% of the fractional bandwidth. Digital control employs learning function based on Maisart®***.
  • Improved efficiency of amplifier helps to reduce power consumption in mobile base stations.

*** Mitsubishi Electric's AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Ultra-Wideband Digitally Controlled GaN Amplifier..
BU
2018MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Exhibit at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, USA
BU
2018MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch High-power 638nm Red Laser Diode for Projectors
PU
2018Japanese electronics firms look to re-engineer their design mojo
RE
2018ABB, Hitachi close in on power grids deal
RE
2018ABB, Hitachi close in on power grids deal
RE
2018MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch 10.4-inch SVGA Color TFT-LCD Modules with Projec..
PU
2018MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : and the University of Tokyo Reveal New Mechanism for Enhan..
BU
2018MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch CC-Link IE TSN Compatible Factory Automation Pro..
BU
2018MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Establishes Mass-production Technology for Curved Color TF..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 528 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 244 B
Finance 2019 465 B
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 10,64
P/E ratio 2020 10,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 2 631 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 793  JPY
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President & Chief Executive Officer
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Akihiro Matsuyama Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kenji Kondo Head-Information Technology & Development
Hiroki Yoshimatsu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION5.48%24 172
3M COMPANY0.60%111 147
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.46%100 213
SIEMENS0.92%94 682
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.46%76 022
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.17%50 009
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.