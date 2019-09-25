Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Ultra-Wideband Transmission Chip Set for Multi-Purpose Wireless Systems

Log in
09/25/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today it has developed the world’s first* ultra-wideband transmission chip set with S/C/X-band capability, designed for multi-purpose wireless systems. The new chip set is expected to facilitate the downsizing of transmission modules and boost the transmission range of wireless systems. Technical details will be presented during the European Microwave Conference / European Microwave Integrated Circuits Conference (EuMC / EuMIC) 2019 commencing September 29 in Paris, France.
* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of September 26, 2019

Key Features

1) Novel amplifier configuration offering wideband characteristics

  • The amplifier incorporated in the new chip set is configured in two discrete stages; a distributed first stage amplifier and a reactively-matched second stage amplifier combine to provide ultra-wideband capabilities.
  • A single new chip set comprising an amplifier and a switch covering a fractional bandwidth of 125 percent in S/C/X-bands will enable the downsizing of transmission modules.

2) Co-design of two chips provides high output power

  • Each chip is designed to reduce reflection loss when they are connected to each other; this co-design enables high output power while maintaining broadband characteristics.
  • The chip set achieves an output power of over 20 watts as a transmission module, a high output level which will meet the demand for wide transmission range of wireless systems.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 604 B
EBIT 2020 305 B
Net income 2020 243 B
Finance 2020 203 B
Yield 2020 2,65%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 3 147 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 740,63  JPY
Last Close Price 1 467,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION24.69%29 223
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.25.46%119 266
3M COMPANY-13.54%94 771
SIEMENS AG-1.94%83 032
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.49%78 282
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS20.15%49 240
