Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Develops User Interface and App to Render Spoken Words Instantly as 3D Text in Live Video Recordings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 09:11pm EST

Leverages AR technology for more expressive social media video communications

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its newly developed SwipeTalk Air™ user interface (UI), which is believed to be the world’s first UI to use augmented reality (AR) technology to render spoken words instantly as three-dimensional text during live video recordings. Text positioning is implemented by simply swiping a finger over the tablet or smartphone screen. The company also announced its development of SwipeTalk Air app on iOS® that integrates the UI, video recording and other functions for extra-expressive videos that are expected to enliven social media.

A prototype of SwipeTalk Air will be displayed at the SXSW (South by Southwest) digital technology exhibition in Austin, Texas from March 8 to 17. Going forward, operability and functions will be further upgraded prior to launching the UI and application in commercial products and services.

Main Features

1) UI renders spoken words as text along swiped path on screen
The UI immediately renders spoken words as 3D text in a video as the cameraperson swipes a finger across the device screen. The device is pointed at the subject, a few words are spoken, a line is swiped on the screen and then the text instantly appears in the swiped area. Video recording and editing are seamlessly integrated, so the experience of capturing the moment live is never interrupted and users can enjoy inputting text intuitively.

2) App incorporates various functions to create highly expressive videos
It will contribute to accomplish a new video expression by placing letters in anywhere of virtual midair in the screen. As the arranged text will look fixed in place, even when changing the camera angle, taking videos that combine such text and recorded objects enables new ways of expressing oneself and new uses based on users’ ideas. Due to swift text positioning, users can easily produce videos full of creativity.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

For video and image material, please visit: https://www.webcargo.net/l/1yDSiWuJ25/ (The link will expire on March 18, 2019)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops User Interface and App to Render Spoken Words Ins..
BU
02/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Open "TAKUMI" Inazawa Installation Training Center in J..
PU
02/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Open “TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training..
BU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch Transflective TFT-LCD Module
PU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Delivers Train Information Monitoring and Analysis System ..
BU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Delivers Train Information Monitoring and Analysis System ..
PU
02/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches MI3000 Model Industrial Computers, Extending Its ..
BU
02/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches MI3000 Model Industrial Computers,Extending its M..
PU
02/13Japanese self-drive cars map developer to buy rival U.S. startup for $200 mil..
RE
02/12MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Make Follow-on Investment in Dynamic Map Platform Co., ..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 527 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 236 B
Finance 2019 430 B
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 12,51
P/E ratio 2020 12,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 2 984 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 695  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION20.61%26 738
3M COMPANY8.90%119 415
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL17.86%112 330
SIEMENS-0.45%92 839
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY35.67%90 446
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.10%50 510
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.