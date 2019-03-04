Mitsubishi Electric : Develops User Interface and App to Render Spoken Words Instantly as 3D Text in Live Video Recordings

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its newly
developed SwipeTalk Air™ user interface (UI), which is believed to be
the world’s first UI to use augmented reality (AR) technology to render
spoken words instantly as three-dimensional text during live video
recordings. Text positioning is implemented by simply swiping a finger
over the tablet or smartphone screen. The company also announced its
development of SwipeTalk Air app on iOS® that integrates the
UI, video recording and other functions for extra-expressive videos that
are expected to enliven social media.
A prototype of SwipeTalk Air will be displayed at the SXSW (South by
Southwest) digital technology exhibition in Austin, Texas from March 8
to 17. Going forward, operability and functions will be further upgraded
prior to launching the UI and application in commercial products and
services.
Main Features
1) UI renders spoken words as text along swiped path
on screen
The UI immediately renders spoken words as 3D
text in a video as the cameraperson swipes a finger across the device
screen. The device is pointed at the subject, a few words are spoken, a
line is swiped on the screen and then the text instantly appears in the
swiped area. Video recording and editing are seamlessly integrated, so
the experience of capturing the moment live is never interrupted and
users can enjoy inputting text intuitively.
2) App incorporates various functions to create
highly expressive videos
It will contribute to accomplish a
new video expression by placing letters in anywhere of virtual midair in
the screen. As the arranged text will look fixed in place, even when
changing the camera angle, taking videos that combine such text and
recorded objects enables new ways of expressing oneself and new uses
based on users’ ideas. Due to swift text positioning, users can easily
produce videos full of creativity.
