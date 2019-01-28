Mitsubishi Electric : Develops Visualization Technology for Use in Domestic Power Consumption Management

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has
developed new technology that allows the estimated power consumption of
individual home appliances to be extrapolated from the overall power
consumption of each household. The new solution, the result of joint
research with Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., makes use of Mitsubishi
Electric’s pioneering AI technology Maisart®* to estimate
power consumption to a high degree of accuracy without the need to
install new measuring instruments.
* Mitsubishi Electric's AI
creates the State-of-the-ART
in technology
With this new technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation aims to spur
the provision of new services using the power consumption data of
electricity supply companies and to improve energy conservation
awareness in homes. The solution has already been deployed in an
energy-saving assist service under the Customer-Assisted Smarter Project
that Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. commenced in July 2018.**
** See Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.’s news release at http://www.tohoku-epco.co.jp/news/normal/1197475_1049.html
Based on the results of recent verifications, Mitsubishi Electric
Corporation will continue research and development aimed at further
improving the estimation accuracy of its new solution.
Background
Smart meters that measure household electricity consumption at frequent
regular intervals are becoming increasingly common. Existing smart
meters only measure the overall power consumption of the whole house,
but there is a growing need to know the power consumption of individual
home appliances. Technically, the installation of a current sensor on
the home’s power distribution board would allow the power consumption of
each appliance to be monitored, but the cost of installing such sensors
can be prohibitive.
