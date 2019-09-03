Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Develops World's First Metal Corrosion Sensor Designed for Mounting on Printed Circuit Boards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Detects metal corrosion caused by exposure to the atmosphere, helping prevent equipment failure

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has developed what is believed to be the world's first* compact metal corrosion sensor small enough to be mounted on printed circuit boards. The new sensor utilizes metal corrosion monitoring technology developed by Mitsubishi Electric that detects the degree of corrosion of metal components caused by corrosive gases such as sulfur compounds in the atmosphere. The deployment of multiple sensors with different levels of corrosion resistance allows the degree of corrosion to be detected in stages, helping to prevent equipment failure. Mitsubishi Electric plans to deploy the new technology across its own industrial equipment portfolio.
* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of September 4, 2019

Key Features

1) World’s first compact metal corrosion sensor that can be mounted directly on printed circuit boards

  • Its simple structure, incorporating a thin metal film and resistors and measuring just 1.6mm x 0.8mm, enables the sensor to be mounted directly on printed circuit boards and easily deployable across a wide range of products containing these, such as industrial equipment; this is believed to be a world-first.
  • Detection under conditions more closely matching the environment inside the equipment eliminates the need to install additional measuring instruments such as external sensors.

2) The degree of corrosion can be detected in stages (Fig. 2)

  • The progress of any corrosion can be gauged by measuring the increase in electrical resistance of the corrosion sensors.
  • The resistance of the corrosion sensors can be adjusted by changing the composition and thickness of their metal content.
  • The deployment of multiple sensors with different levels of corrosion resistance allows the degree of corrosion to be detected in stages, helping to prevent equipment failure.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops World's First Metal Corrosion Sensor Designed for..
BU
09/01MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops World's First Multi-Cell GaN-HEMT Bonded Directly..
BU
08/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Conduct Trial of "Dynamic Sign", Aiming for Internation..
BU
08/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Facility Receives Net Zero Energy Building Certification
BU
07/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Named Again as FTSE4Good Index Series Constituent
BU
07/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Qua..
BU
07/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops AI-based Diagnostic Technology
BU
06/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Issues Environmental Report 2019
BU
06/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Press Release
CO
06/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches New Elevator and Escalator Company in Laos
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 599 B
EBIT 2020 305 B
Net income 2020 238 B
Finance 2020 215 B
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 2 759 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 740,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 286,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION9.31%25 856
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL24.60%118 445
3M COMPANY-15.13%93 034
SIEMENS AG-7.05%78 517
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.98%71 998
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.29%48 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group