Mitsubishi Electric : Develops World's First Multi-Cell GaN-HEMT Bonded Directly to Diamond Substrate

Will increase energy efficiency and reliability of microwave electronics in diverse fields

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that in collaboration with the Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), it has developed a gallium nitride-high electron mobility transistor (GaN-HEMT) in a multi-cell structure (multiple transistors cells arranged in parallel) bonded directly to a single-crystal diamond heat-dissipating substrate with high thermal conductivity. The direct bonding of a multi-cell GaN-HEMT to a single-crystal diamond substrate is believed to be the world’s first.* The new GaN-on-Diamond HEMT will improve the power-added efficiency of high-power amplifiers in mobile communication base stations and satellite communications systems, thereby helping to reduce power consumption. Mitsubishi Electric will refine the GaN-on-Diamond HEMT prior to its commercial launch targeted for 2025.

* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of September 2, 2019

This research achievement was first announced at the International Conference on Solid State Devices and Materials (SSDM) currently being held at Nagoya University, Japan from September 2 to 5.

Mitsubishi Electric handled the design, manufacture, evaluation and analysis of the GaN-on-Diamond HEMT and AIST developed the direct bonding technology. A part of this achievement is based on results obtained from a project commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

