Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Develops World's First Multi-Cell GaN-HEMT Bonded Directly to Diamond Substrate

0
09/01/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Will increase energy efficiency and reliability of microwave electronics in diverse fields

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that in collaboration with the Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), it has developed a gallium nitride-high electron mobility transistor (GaN-HEMT) in a multi-cell structure (multiple transistors cells arranged in parallel) bonded directly to a single-crystal diamond heat-dissipating substrate with high thermal conductivity. The direct bonding of a multi-cell GaN-HEMT to a single-crystal diamond substrate is believed to be the world’s first.* The new GaN-on-Diamond HEMT will improve the power-added efficiency of high-power amplifiers in mobile communication base stations and satellite communications systems, thereby helping to reduce power consumption. Mitsubishi Electric will refine the GaN-on-Diamond HEMT prior to its commercial launch targeted for 2025.
* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of September 2, 2019

This research achievement was first announced at the International Conference on Solid State Devices and Materials (SSDM) currently being held at Nagoya University, Japan from September 2 to 5.

Mitsubishi Electric handled the design, manufacture, evaluation and analysis of the GaN-on-Diamond HEMT and AIST developed the direct bonding technology. A part of this achievement is based on results obtained from a project commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 599 B
EBIT 2020 305 B
Net income 2020 238 B
Finance 2020 215 B
Yield 2020 3,03%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 2 753 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 740,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 283,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION9.09%25 920
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL24.60%118 445
3M COMPANY-15.13%93 034
SIEMENS AG-6.60%79 134
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY7.13%71 998
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS16.94%48 476
