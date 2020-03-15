Mitsubishi Electric : Develops “BLEnDer® ICE” Battery-powered Wireless Terminal to Collect Meter Data and Control Networked Sensors

Utilizes sensor data to improve the efficiency of gas and water utilities

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed the BLEnDer® ICE battery-powered wireless communication terminal for use in sensor networks to collect gas and water meter data and remotely control sensors in the networks. This terminal will enable meters to be automatically read and both monitored and controlled remotely to achieve greater efficiency in the maintenance operations of utilities and infrastructure operators. Various tests conducted so far have demonstrated that the terminal operates and communicates stably in the field.

BLEnDer (short for Bid Liaison and Energy Dispatcher) is a packaged software developed by Mitsubishi Electric in response to the changes in the power industry and support utilities to realize smarter and more efficient operations. The BLEnDer Intelligent Communication Edge (ICE) terminal will work together with the BLEnDer HE (Head End) software which manages and controls smart meters through various communication methods and the BLEnDer MESH software which utilizes wireless multi-hop communication to realize a wide range smart meter communication network at a low cost.

Key Features

1) Common interface enables connection with diverse meters and sensors

The BLEnDer ICE terminal supports standard communication interfaces to ensure connectivity with not only gas and water meters but also various sensing equipment.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200315005006/en/