Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Electric : Develops “BLEnDer® ICE” Battery-powered Wireless Terminal to Collect Meter Data and Control Networked Sensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 10:11pm EDT

Utilizes sensor data to improve the efficiency of gas and water utilities

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed the BLEnDer® ICE battery-powered wireless communication terminal for use in sensor networks to collect gas and water meter data and remotely control sensors in the networks. This terminal will enable meters to be automatically read and both monitored and controlled remotely to achieve greater efficiency in the maintenance operations of utilities and infrastructure operators. Various tests conducted so far have demonstrated that the terminal operates and communicates stably in the field.

BLEnDer (short for Bid Liaison and Energy Dispatcher) is a packaged software developed by Mitsubishi Electric in response to the changes in the power industry and support utilities to realize smarter and more efficient operations. The BLEnDer Intelligent Communication Edge (ICE) terminal will work together with the BLEnDer HE (Head End) software which manages and controls smart meters through various communication methods and the BLEnDer MESH software which utilizes wireless multi-hop communication to realize a wide range smart meter communication network at a low cost.

Key Features
1) Common interface enables connection with diverse meters and sensors
The BLEnDer ICE terminal supports standard communication interfaces to ensure connectivity with not only gas and water meters but also various sensing equipment.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
03/11MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops MEMS LiDAR Solution for Autonomous Vehicles
BU
02/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Supply Elevators for Government-owned Medical Facility ..
PU
02/21MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Begins Developing Martian Moons Exploration Probe
BU
02/20MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Changes in Representative Executive Officers, Ex..
PU
02/18MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch 10.4-inch XGA Color TFT-LCD Module
PU
02/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Completes New Satellite Production Facility
BU
02/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Efforts in China
BU
02/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Named to CDP's Water “A List”
BU
02/05MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Extra-thin Antenna Technology for Inflight Connec..
BU
02/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Technology Controls In-Building Mobilities and Facilit..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 520 B
EBIT 2020 264 B
Net income 2020 218 B
Finance 2020 280 B
Yield 2020 3,31%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 2 522 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 797,86  JPY
Last Close Price 1 175,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION7.20%23 517
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.59%105 676
3M COMPANY-19.69%81 551
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.66%68 619
SIEMENS AG-40.29%62 456
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-12.90%49 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group