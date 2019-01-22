Log in
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION (6503)
Mitsubishi Electric : Establishes Factory Automation Service Center in Coimbatore, India

01/22/2019

New facility will strengthen its nationwide factory automation products service center network

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will establish an "India Coimbatore FA Center" in Coimbatore, in India’s Tamil Nadu State. Scheduled to commence operations from February 1, the new facility will further strengthen the service network of the company’s factory automation (FA) products in India and facilitate expansion of its FA system business.

Located in the south of the country, Coimbatore is one of India's major industrial centers, hosting companies active in the textile, automotive parts and IT sectors – all areas where demand for FA products and their related services is expected to increase.

Until now, servicing of Mitsubishi Electric's FA products in India has been handled by the company’s Pune FA Center, established in January 2012, and by other offices throughout India. However, to further improve access to timely service and support, the company decided to establish the new FA Center in Coimbatore, where it will provide training, technical consultation and system proposals aimed at meeting the rising expectations of local customers.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 527 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 242 B
Finance 2019 442 B
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 2 870 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 739  JPY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President & Chief Executive Officer
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Akihiro Matsuyama Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kenji Kondo Head-Information Technology & Development
Hiroki Yoshimatsu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION13.90%26 221
3M COMPANY2.79%114 047
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.36%105 010
SIEMENS3.47%97 055
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.68%79 501
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.52%49 250
