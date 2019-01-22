Mitsubishi Electric : Establishes Factory Automation Service Center in Coimbatore, India

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will
establish an "India Coimbatore FA Center" in Coimbatore, in India’s
Tamil Nadu State. Scheduled to commence operations from February 1, the
new facility will further strengthen the service network of the
company’s factory automation (FA) products in India and facilitate
expansion of its FA system business.
Located in the south of the country, Coimbatore is one of India's major
industrial centers, hosting companies active in the textile, automotive
parts and IT sectors – all areas where demand for FA products and their
related services is expected to increase.
Until now, servicing of Mitsubishi Electric's FA products in India has
been handled by the company’s Pune FA Center, established in January
2012, and by other offices throughout India. However, to further improve
access to timely service and support, the company decided to establish
the new FA Center in Coimbatore, where it will provide training,
technical consultation and system proposals aimed at meeting the rising
expectations of local customers.
