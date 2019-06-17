Mitsubishi Electric : Invests in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd

Aims to strengthen industrial automation solutions incorporating linear servo systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has taken an equity stake in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd (Akribis), a Singapore based manufacturer of linear servo motors1 and linear stages, 2 to strengthen its industrial automation solutions for the global market. Mitsubishi Electric, by integrating its servo systems and other industrial automation products with Akribis’ product lineup, aims to meet increasing needs for high specification, high precision manufacturing of products utilizing critical new technologies such as 5G to meet the demand generated by IoT related business.

1 A direct drive motor that is incorporated into production equipment to realize high speed and precise motion control

2 A product that combines linear guides and mounting stages

About Akribis Systems Pte Ltd Company Name Akribis Systems Pte Ltd CEO Leow Yong Peng Location 5012 Techplace II Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 #01-05, Singapore 569876 Establishment August 2004 Capital 0.5 Million SGD Employees 704 (as of May 2019) Business Design, manufacture and sales of linear stages and related components Website http://www.akribis-sys.com/

Background

Due to the miniaturization and high functionality of smartphones and accelerated adoption of electric vehicles, linear servo motors and linear stages are increasingly in demand for use in equipment for manufacturing semiconductors, flat-panel displays, lithium-ion batteries, etc. to achieve increased productivity and precision.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005274/en/