Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Invests in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Aims to strengthen industrial automation solutions incorporating linear servo systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has taken an equity stake in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd (Akribis), a Singapore based manufacturer of linear servo motors1 and linear stages, 2 to strengthen its industrial automation solutions for the global market. Mitsubishi Electric, by integrating its servo systems and other industrial automation products with Akribis’ product lineup, aims to meet increasing needs for high specification, high precision manufacturing of products utilizing critical new technologies such as 5G to meet the demand generated by IoT related business.

1 A direct drive motor that is incorporated into production equipment to realize high speed and precise motion control
2 A product that combines linear guides and mounting stages

About Akribis Systems Pte Ltd

Company Name   Akribis Systems Pte Ltd
CEO Leow Yong Peng
Location 5012 Techplace II Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 #01-05, Singapore 569876
Establishment August 2004
Capital 0.5 Million SGD
Employees 704 (as of May 2019)
Business Design, manufacture and sales of linear stages and related components
Website  

http://www.akribis-sys.com/

Background

Due to the miniaturization and high functionality of smartphones and accelerated adoption of electric vehicles, linear servo motors and linear stages are increasingly in demand for use in equipment for manufacturing semiconductors, flat-panel displays, lithium-ion batteries, etc. to achieve increased productivity and precision.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Invests in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd
BU
06/12MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Unveils Its Group's Environmental Sustainability Vision 20..
BU
06/02MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC&RS : uo;s U.S. Building Solutions Website Receives Effie Awa..
BU
05/15MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : and HERE develop road hazard alert system to improve drive..
PU
05/12MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Acquire ICONICS, Inc. in United States
BU
05/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Invests in Realtime Robotics, Inc.
BU
05/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch Large DIPIPM+ Series
PU
04/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Director Candidates
BU
04/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2019
BU
04/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Director Candidates（PDF：154KBʌ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 611 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 239 B
Finance 2020 644 B
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 12,20
P/E ratio 2021 11,08
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Capitalization 2 959 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 821  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION15.85%26 682
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL30.80%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-12.52%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY35.14%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.44%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About