Mitsubishi Electric : Invests in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has taken
an equity stake in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd (Akribis), a Singapore based
manufacturer of linear servo motors1 and linear stages, 2
to strengthen its industrial automation solutions for the global market.
Mitsubishi Electric, by integrating its servo systems and other
industrial automation products with Akribis’ product lineup, aims to
meet increasing needs for high specification, high precision
manufacturing of products utilizing critical new technologies such as 5G
to meet the demand generated by IoT related business.
1 A direct drive motor that is incorporated into production
equipment to realize high speed and precise motion control
2 A
product that combines linear guides and mounting stages
|
About Akribis Systems Pte Ltd
|
Company Name
|
|
Akribis Systems Pte Ltd
|
CEO
|
|
Leow Yong Peng
|
Location
|
|
5012 Techplace II Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 #01-05, Singapore 569876
|
Establishment
|
|
August 2004
|
Capital
|
|
0.5 Million SGD
|
Employees
|
|
704 (as of May 2019)
|
Business
|
|
Design, manufacture and sales of linear stages and related components
|
Website
|
|
http://www.akribis-sys.com/
Background
Due to the miniaturization and high functionality of smartphones and
accelerated adoption of electric vehicles, linear servo motors and
linear stages are increasingly in demand for use in equipment for
manufacturing semiconductors, flat-panel displays, lithium-ion
batteries, etc. to achieve increased productivity and precision.
