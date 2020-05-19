Mitsubishi Electric : Launches MELFA ASSISTA Series of Collaborative Robots

Intuitive programming tool enables fast system startup and reduced TCO

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that on May 21it will launch its MELFA ASSISTA series of robots that work collaboratively with humans based on safety features such as collision detection and strict compliance with the international safety and robotic standards ISO 10218-1 and ISO/TS15066. The series also will introduce an intuitive engineering software, RT VisualBox, for quick, easy system deployment. Customers will use MELFA ASSISTA and RT VisualBox to realize more efficient production, reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of robotic manufacturing systems, and meet new needs for adequate distancing of workers in manufacturing sites.

Key Features 1) Simplified application development using intuitive flow-chart programming - The RT VisualBox programming tool developed by Mitsubishi Electric enables operating sequences to be created intuitively by linking block diagrams in a chain of events, including connection with other devices such as robot hands and cameras. Fast program-development and design time help to reduce system TCO. 2) Fast robot setup time via dedicated control panel - Robot movements can be taught and recorded quickly via a dedicated control panel on the robot arm, doing away with separate teaching boxes* required for conventional industrial robots. - The control panel features a simple design with a minimum number of buttons for simplicity, enabling even inexperienced users without expert knowledge of robots to set up the system with ease. * Input and control devices for creating, recording and deploying movement programs

