Mitsubishi Electric : Launches MI3000 Model Industrial Computers, Extending Its MELIPC Series

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will
extend its MELIPC series of industrial PCs for edge computing and
control applications in the field of factory automation (FA) by
introducing two new MI3000 units on February 28. The new units will
facilitate the visualization of various data at production sites for
improved productivity.
Product Features
1) Supports Edgecross for visualization of data from
the production site
-
Like the series’ three existing models, the new units are preinstalled
with the Edgecross1 software platform and SLMP2
data collector for real-time data collection of production site data
and creation of Edge-computing systems.
-
The preinstalled GT SoftGOT20003 visualization software is
compatible with Edgecross for easy data visualization.
|
1
|
|
Open software platform from Japan supporting edge computing and
FA/IT integration
|
2
|
|
Seamless Message Protocol: Common protocol for seamless connection
between CC-Link IE compatible devices and Ethernet®
products without network hierarchy / boundary
|
3
|
|
Software for creating screen displays and screen-based operations
similar to that of the programmable HMI GOT 2000 series
|
2) High flexibility and scalability enable optimal
system design for a wide variety of applications
-
The 21.5-inch widescreen, Full HD LCD panel4 displays data
easily and clearly.
-
PCAP5 touch-panel technology adopted from smartphones and
tablets enables a “light-touch” operation and enhanced LCD backlighting
-
Flexible connection with various devices, from Windows®
barcode readers to OnVIF6 cameras
-
A variety of expansion slots and interfaces, including audio output,
support flexible system design for optimum solutions to meet diverse
application needs
|
4
|
|
Available in MI3321G-W model
|
5
|
|
Projected capacitive touch panel technology adopted from smartphones
and tablets
|
6
|
|
Standard for network cameras
|
|
|
Product
|
|
Model
|
|
Release
|
|
Expected sales per year
|
MELIPC series
industrial PCs
|
|
MI3000
|
|
MI3321G-W
|
|
February 28
|
|
1,000 units
|
|
|
MI3315G-W
|
|
|
For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
