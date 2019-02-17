Mitsubishi Electric : Launches MI3000 Model Industrial Computers, Extending Its MELIPC Series

Visualization of production information and contributing to production-site IoT

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will extend its MELIPC series of industrial PCs for edge computing and control applications in the field of factory automation (FA) by introducing two new MI3000 units on February 28. The new units will facilitate the visualization of various data at production sites for improved productivity.

Product Features

1) Supports Edgecross for visualization of data from the production site

Like the series’ three existing models, the new units are preinstalled with the Edgecross 1 software platform and SLMP 2 data collector for real-time data collection of production site data and creation of Edge-computing systems.

software platform and SLMP data collector for real-time data collection of production site data and creation of Edge-computing systems. The preinstalled GT SoftGOT20003 visualization software is compatible with Edgecross for easy data visualization.

1 Open software platform from Japan supporting edge computing and FA/IT integration 2 Seamless Message Protocol: Common protocol for seamless connection between CC-Link IE compatible devices and Ethernet® products without network hierarchy / boundary 3 Software for creating screen displays and screen-based operations similar to that of the programmable HMI GOT 2000 series

2) High flexibility and scalability enable optimal system design for a wide variety of applications

The 21.5-inch widescreen, Full HD LCD panel 4 displays data easily and clearly.

displays data easily and clearly. PCAP 5 touch-panel technology adopted from smartphones and tablets enables a “light-touch” operation and enhanced LCD backlighting

touch-panel technology adopted from smartphones and tablets enables a “light-touch” operation and enhanced LCD backlighting Flexible connection with various devices, from Windows ® barcode readers to OnVIF 6 cameras

barcode readers to OnVIF cameras A variety of expansion slots and interfaces, including audio output, support flexible system design for optimum solutions to meet diverse application needs

4 Available in MI3321G-W model 5 Projected capacitive touch panel technology adopted from smartphones and tablets 6 Standard for network cameras

Product Model Release Expected sales per year MELIPC series

industrial PCs MI3000 MI3321G-W February 28 1,000 units MI3315G-W

