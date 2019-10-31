Log in
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
News 
News

Mitsubishi Electric : Launches MOVE Elevator in European Market

10/31/2019

Designed specifically for medium- and low-rise office buildings and apartments

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it launched its new MOVE elevator model featuring fast delivery, space savings and low environmental impact suited to use in medium- and low-rise office buildings and apartments in Europe. Development and manufacturing are being handled by subsidiary Mitsubishi Elevator Europe B.V. (EMEC), which will market the model in the Netherlands, UK, France and other European countries, targeting annual sales of 1,500 units in the fiscal year ending in March 2026.

Main Features of MOVE

1) Short delivery times thanks to local production and simplified product structure

  • Short production and transportation times due to local production utilizing European parts suppliers
  • Simplified product structure realizes faster installations by reducing on-site measurement time

2) Eco-conscious product suited to European market demands

  • Product design based on Cradle to Cradle®* concept of reducing impact throughout product lifecycle, from the selection of raw materials to end-of-service recycling
  • Optimized for energy efficiency equivalent to top-level Class A** rating of VDI 4707*** standard

*

Manufacturing that supports global environment and biodiversity by eliminating the concept of waste to keep materials in a perpetual cycle of use and reuse, from one product to the next

**

Based on in-house research (typical specifications: Capacity 1,050kg, 6 stops, 1.0m/s). Actual classes are determined using installed equipment and may vary depending on elevator/building specifications

***

Elevator energy efficiency standard published by the Association of German Engineers. Classifications ranging from A (highest) to G indicate energy performance

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 584 B
EBIT 2020 288 B
Net income 2020 233 B
Finance 2020 198 B
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 3 339 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 744,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 556,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION32.34%30 969
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.32.15%124 758
3M COMPANY-11.64%96 821
SIEMENS AG7.48%91 922
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.55%88 296
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.34.35%54 707
