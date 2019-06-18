Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : Launches Pilot Project to Deliver Monitoring System for Wide-area Water Network in Sri Lanka

06/18/2019 | 01:11am EDT

Will collaborate with Kobe, Japan to improve water-supply stability and quality in Sri Lanka

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has launched a full-scale collaborative project to utilize Japanese technologies to deliver a centralized monitoring system to manage a wide-area water network comprising numerous water-supply facilities in Sri Lanka. The project will be carried out under the auspices of The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and in cooperation with Kobe,1 Japan, which has been operating Mitsubishi Electric water-treatment facilities. Mitsubishi Electric, which supports the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs2), will now apply its water-treatment technologies, know-how and experience toward the improvement of water stability and quality in Sri Lanka.

1   Mitsubishi Electric and Kobe signed an agreement to develop overseas water and infrastructure business on December 1, 2015.
2 Sustainable Development Goals. A plan of action adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for people, the planet and prosperity towards 2030.
 

Overview

One of JICA’s initiatives is to promote the use of Japanese private-sector technology to support social and economic progress in developing countries. In addition to contributing to development, the activities also help officials in these countries to better understand the diverse and advanced technologies offered by Japanese companies. Through the announced project, Mitsubishi Electric will deliver its wide-area water network monitoring system to Sri Lanka’s National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB). The company also will provide operational training, including opportunities to observe and train with an actual system that is operating in Japan, and tours of factories producing water-treatment equipment.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
