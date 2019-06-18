Mitsubishi Electric : Launches Pilot Project to Deliver Monitoring System for Wide-area Water Network in Sri Lanka

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has
launched a full-scale collaborative project to utilize Japanese
technologies to deliver a centralized monitoring system to manage a
wide-area water network comprising numerous water-supply facilities in
Sri Lanka. The project will be carried out under the auspices of The
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and in cooperation with
Kobe,1 Japan, which has been operating Mitsubishi Electric
water-treatment facilities. Mitsubishi Electric, which supports the
United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs2), will
now apply its water-treatment technologies, know-how and experience
toward the improvement of water stability and quality in Sri Lanka.
|
1
|
|
Mitsubishi Electric and Kobe signed an agreement to develop overseas
water and infrastructure business on December 1, 2015.
|
2
|
|
Sustainable Development Goals. A plan of action adopted by the
United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for people, the planet and
prosperity towards 2030.
|
Overview
One of JICA’s initiatives is to promote the use of Japanese
private-sector technology to support social and economic progress in
developing countries. In addition to contributing to development, the
activities also help officials in these countries to better understand
the diverse and advanced technologies offered by Japanese companies.
Through the announced project, Mitsubishi Electric will deliver its
wide-area water network monitoring system to Sri Lanka’s National Water
Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB). The company also will provide
operational training, including opportunities to observe and train with
an actual system that is operating in Japan, and tours of factories
producing water-treatment equipment.
