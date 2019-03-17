Mitsubishi Electric : Moves to Boost Company-wide Framework for Product Security

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will
establish on April 1 the Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT)
as a new company-wide framework dedicated to promptly and reliably
responding to and reducing cybersecurity risks in products and related
services in all divisions and branches.
As the adoption of IoT continues to spread, the risk of products being
exposed to cyber-attacks is rising. Companies that sell networked
products are obliged to counter such vulnerabilities and responsibly
disclose information if customers are ever impacted by such threats.
Mitsubishi Electric’s new PSIRT unit will create a company-wide
framework for controlling and managing product security activities to
help customers avoid serious damage or impact from cybersecurity risks.
PSIRT managers will be appointed in every business group headquarter and
factory to oversee risk reduction and product security, with the PSIRT
providing supervision from company headquarters. In addition to
responding to product security vulnerability, the team will strengthen
security-related technical efforts from the product development stage.
In June 2019, Mitsubishi Electric will launch a customer website
dedicated to product security and aggregate vulnerability information.
Also, a new inquiry desk will handle customer reports regarding security
issues, separate from existing customer-support desks for individual
products. By communicating promptly and appropriately with customers
regarding product security matters, Mitsubishi Electric expects to
strengthen customer confidence in the security of Mitsubishi Electric
products and services.
