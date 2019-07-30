Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : Named Again as FTSE4Good Index Series Constituent

07/30/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has been named for the third consecutive year as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

Created by FTSE Russell, a global index and data provider, the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index help to measure how well companies implement strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index are used widely to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Mitsubishi Electric, which is committed to achieving the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs), creates value by simultaneously pursuing sustainability and safety, security and comfort, as expressed in the company’s corporate statement, Changes for the Better.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded a revenue of 4,519.9 billion yen (US$ 40.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information visit:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*At an exchange rate of 111 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2019


© Business Wire 2019
