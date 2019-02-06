Log in
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Mitsubishi Electric : Named CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

02/06/2019 | 08:40pm EST

The CDP announced in January that Mitsubishi Electric had been named to the CDP Climate 2018 A List and the CDP Water 2018 A List, both for the third consecutive year, recognizing the company's outstanding efforts to mitigate climate change and protect water resources, respectively.

Under the company's Environmental Vision 2021 plan focused on realizing low-carbon societies, recycling-based societies and increased respect for biodiversity, Mitsubishi Electric is strengthening its environmental-management foundations and promoting environmental initiatives to become a 'global, leading green company.' Mitsubishi Electric also has a long-term environmental vision for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over the next 10 to 30 years. Furthermore, the company contributes to enhanced prosperity by supporting the realization of sustainable societies and safe, reliable and comfortable lifestyles, including by minimizing the environmental impacts of global production, related value chains and public infrastructure.

CDP is a not-for-profit organization working to enhance global disclosure. CDP distributes environmental questionnaires on topics such as climate change, water security, forests, supply chains and cities to companies and municipalities and then evaluates their responses in order to help investors make informed decisions.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 01:39:09 UTC
