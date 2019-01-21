Mitsubishi Electric : Named to CDP's Climate and Water "A Lists"

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that CDP, a
global-disclosure system that encourages companies and cities to manage
their environmental impacts responsibly, has given Mitsubishi Electric
its highest rank, the A List, in the categories of climate and water for
a third consecutive year. The top rankings recognize the environmental
focus of Mitsubishi Electric’s business activities and goals as well as
the company’s timely and appropriate information disclosure.
Mitsubishi Electric’s recent initiatives to mitigate climate change
include efforts to save energy at the company’s domestic and overseas
manufacturing bases by installing high-efficiency equipment,
incorporating internet of things (IoT) equipment, and upgrading
operations at production facilities through human-resource development.
Mitsubishi Electric is supporting the development of net Zero Energy
Building (ZEB) by introducing environmentally minded air conditioners,
ventilators, lighting fixtures, water heaters, elevators and escalators.
The company also supplies photovoltaic-generation systems,
electric-power distribution systems, Building Energy Management Systems
(BEMSs) and inverters for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and hybrid EVs to help
reduce CO2 emissions.
Mitsubishi Electric’s recent initiatives to preserve water resources
include the effective management of water consumption and emissions at
its domestic and overseas production bases, reduction of water
consumption through water conservation and reuse, and the promotion of
more efficient uses of water. Additional initiatives include the
development of water-purification technologies utilizing ozone, etc. and
the supply of water-purification systems for water-supply and sewerage
systems, factories and public facilities.
