MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION (6503)
Mitsubishi Electric : Named to CDP's Climate and Water "A Lists"

01/21/2019 | 08:41pm EST

Environmental activities recognized for third consecutive year

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that CDP, a global-disclosure system that encourages companies and cities to manage their environmental impacts responsibly, has given Mitsubishi Electric its highest rank, the A List, in the categories of climate and water for a third consecutive year. The top rankings recognize the environmental focus of Mitsubishi Electric’s business activities and goals as well as the company’s timely and appropriate information disclosure.

Mitsubishi Electric’s recent initiatives to mitigate climate change include efforts to save energy at the company’s domestic and overseas manufacturing bases by installing high-efficiency equipment, incorporating internet of things (IoT) equipment, and upgrading operations at production facilities through human-resource development. Mitsubishi Electric is supporting the development of net Zero Energy Building (ZEB) by introducing environmentally minded air conditioners, ventilators, lighting fixtures, water heaters, elevators and escalators. The company also supplies photovoltaic-generation systems, electric-power distribution systems, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMSs) and inverters for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and hybrid EVs to help reduce CO2 emissions.

Mitsubishi Electric’s recent initiatives to preserve water resources include the effective management of water consumption and emissions at its domestic and overseas production bases, reduction of water consumption through water conservation and reuse, and the promotion of more efficient uses of water. Additional initiatives include the development of water-purification technologies utilizing ozone, etc. and the supply of water-purification systems for water-supply and sewerage systems, factories and public facilities.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
