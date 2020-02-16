Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : Named to CDP's Water "A List"

02/16/2020 | 09:11pm EST

Strategies and activities to protect water resources recognized for fourth consecutive year

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that its business strategies and activities to protect water resources have been given a top “A List” rating by the nongovernmental organization CDP for the fourth consecutive year.

Mitsubishi Electric Initiatives to Protect Water Resources

  • Thoroughly manage water use and discharges at manufacturing bases in Japan and overseas
  • Pursue conservation and effective use of water by saving and reusing water
  • Develop and deploy water-purifying systems incorporating ozone technologies for water sewage, factories and public facilities

Mitsubishi Electric’s environmental initiatives are a reflection of the company’s Environmental Vision 2021 policy, which emphasizes creating a low-carbon, recycling-based society and respecting biodiversity. Furthermore, on June 13, 2019, the company announced that it would “protect the air, land, and water with our hearts and technologies to sustain a better future for all” in its Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050*. This new policy is designed to reduce environmental impact in terms of global value chains, energy-saving products and systems, and infrastructure, ultimately to realize a sustainable future.
*Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050   https://www.mitsubishielectric.com/news/2019/0613-a.html

The CDP is an international NGO that evaluates the environmental initiatives of corporations and local governments. Backed by the signatures of more than 500 investors managing worldwide funds totaling USD 96 trillion, the CDP distributes questionnaires on activities that impact climate change, water security and forests and then announces its evaluations of the results. For the latest eight-grade evaluation, ranked from (A) to (D -), more than 8,400 companies responded.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2020
