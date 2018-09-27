Log in
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Mitsubishi Electric : New Lighting System Mimics Blue Skies, Sunrises and Sunsets

09/27/2018 | 04:11am CEST

Will enhance indoor lighting with sky-like depth and colors adjusted to time of day to make indoor spaces feel larger and more open

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has developed an indoor lighting technology that mimics the daily change of natural light from sunrise to blue sky to sunset. The system, which consists of a thin panel and frame measuring less than 100mm, incorporates a proprietary edge-lit method that emits LED light from the side of the light panel to achieve highly natural light with the depth and color of the sky. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit its new technology during CEATEC JAPAN 2018 at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan from October 16 to 19. The timing of the envisioned commercial release will be announced later.

Modern workplaces are being upgraded to create comfortable environments that stimulate and motivate employees. This includes the enhancement of lighting in offices that have darkened or covered windows or no windows altogether. Mitsubishi Electric’s new system, unlike conventional LED lighting system, produces highly natural light, including colors similar to those of sunrises and sunsets as well as blue skies, and creates a sense of depth to make indoor spaces feel larger and more open.

Main Features

1) Thin package produces light with depth and colors similar to real sky

  • Edge-lit panel emits LED light from the side to mimic the sky’s Rayleigh scattering effect, which occurs when sunlight strikes atmospheric air molecules in the daytime and scatterings short-wavelength blue light more strongly than long-wavelength red light, making the sky appear blue when viewed from below.
  • Panel and frame thickness measure less than 100mm combined, comparable to an ordinary lighting fixture, for wide-ranging applications in offices and public facilities. Also, panels can be tiled to cover large ceilings.

2) Replicates colors of blue sky and both sunrises and sunsets

  • LED light source colors are controlled automatically throughout the day to replicate daily transitions of natural light from sunrise to midday sunlight to sunset.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
For video and image material, please visit: https://www.webcargo.net/l/0hGY8pEyD4/ (The link will be expired on October 10, 2018.)


© Business Wire 2018
