Mitsubishi Electric : New Lighting System Mimics Blue Skies, Sunrises and Sunsets

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has
developed an indoor lighting technology that mimics the daily change of
natural light from sunrise to blue sky to sunset. The system, which
consists of a thin panel and frame measuring less than 100mm,
incorporates a proprietary edge-lit method that emits LED light from the
side of the light panel to achieve highly natural light with the depth
and color of the sky. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit its new
technology during CEATEC JAPAN 2018 at the Makuhari Messe exhibition
complex in Chiba, Japan from October 16 to 19. The timing of the
envisioned commercial release will be announced later.
Modern workplaces are being upgraded to create comfortable environments
that stimulate and motivate employees. This includes the enhancement of
lighting in offices that have darkened or covered windows or no windows
altogether. Mitsubishi Electric’s new system, unlike conventional LED
lighting system, produces highly natural light, including colors similar
to those of sunrises and sunsets as well as blue skies, and creates a
sense of depth to make indoor spaces feel larger and more open.
Main Features
1) Thin package produces light with depth and colors
similar to real sky
-
Edge-lit panel emits LED light from the side to mimic the sky’s
Rayleigh scattering effect, which occurs when sunlight strikes
atmospheric air molecules in the daytime and scatterings
short-wavelength blue light more strongly than long-wavelength red
light, making the sky appear blue when viewed from below.
-
Panel and frame thickness measure less than 100mm combined, comparable
to an ordinary lighting fixture, for wide-ranging applications in
offices and public facilities. Also, panels can be tiled to cover
large ceilings.
2) Replicates colors of blue sky and both sunrises
and sunsets
-
LED light source colors are controlled automatically throughout the
day to replicate daily transitions of natural light from sunrise to
midday sunlight to sunset.
