Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : New Plant in Czech Republic to Produce Motors and Inverters for Electric Motor Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 09:11pm EST

Will support expansion of electric motor vehicle business in Europe

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it would start construction of a new plant on the premises of its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Czech s.r.o (MEAC) in Slaný, Czech Republic. The new factory will enable MEAC to increase its mass production of motor and inverter systems for electric vehicles, such as the company’s integrated starter-generator (ISG) systems for 48V hybrid vehicles*, which are expected to see rapid growth in demand, especially in Europe.
*Mitsubishi Electric Begins Mass-producing Auto Industry's First Crankshaft ISG System for 48V Hybrid Vehicles
http://www.mitsubishielectric.com/news/2017/1026-b.html (October 26, 2017)

Aiming to expand the scale of its automotive equipment business, Mitsubishi Electric is developing a range of advanced automotive products by applying its extensive proprietary technologies in the fields of power electronics, vehicle integration control and high-density coil winding for motors.

 

Outline of MEAC New Plant

Location

 

Slaný, Czech Republic

Building Area

 

Single story and total floor space of 9,880 m2

Purpose

 

Production of motors and inverters for electric-motor vehicles

Investment

 

1,200 million JPY

Start of Operation

 

April 2020

Environmental

Measures

 

LED lighting, Mitsubishi Electric-brand refrigerant/water combined air conditioning system (adoption of low GWP refrigerant/compliance with European environmental standard)
 

About MEAC

Representative

 

Shigeru Shiroyama

Employees

 

423

Location

 

Politickych veznu 1564 274 01, Slaný, Czech Republic

Investment ratio

 

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 90%

Mitsubishi Electric Europe, B.V. 10%

Capital

 

350,000,000 CZK

Main products

 

Production and sales of ISG motors, alternators, starter motors, electric power-steering motors and control units

(as of the end of January 2019)

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
09:20pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Plant in Czech Republic to Produce Motors and Inverter..
PU
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Plant in Czech Republic to Produce Motors and Inverter..
BU
03/04MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops User Interface and App to Render Spoken Words Ins..
BU
02/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Open "TAKUMI" Inazawa Installation Training Center in J..
PU
02/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Open “TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training..
BU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch Transflective TFT-LCD Module
PU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Delivers Train Information Monitoring and Analysis System ..
BU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Delivers Train Information Monitoring and Analysis System ..
PU
02/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches MI3000 Model Industrial Computers, Extending Its ..
BU
02/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches MI3000 Model Industrial Computers,Extending its M..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 527 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 236 B
Finance 2019 430 B
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 12,51
P/E ratio 2020 12,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 2 984 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 695  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION18.40%26 655
3M COMPANY8.90%119 473
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL17.86%113 533
SIEMENS0.04%93 355
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY35.67%89 401
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.24%50 399
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.