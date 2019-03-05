Mitsubishi Electric : New Plant in Czech Republic to Produce Motors and Inverters for Electric Motor Vehicles

Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.
TOKYO, March 6, 2019
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it would start construction of a new plant on the premises of its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Czech s.r.o (MEAC) in Slaný, Czech Republic. The new factory will enable MEAC to increase its mass production of motor and inverter systems for electric vehicles, such as the company's integrated starter-generator (ISG) systems for 48V hybrid vehicles*
, which are expected to see rapid growth in demand, especially in Europe.
Aiming to expand the scale of its automotive equipment business, Mitsubishi Electric is developing a range of advanced automotive products by applying its extensive proprietary technologies in the fields of power electronics, vehicle integration control and high-density coil winding for motors.
|
Location
|
Slaný, Czech Republic
|
Building Area
|
Single story and total floor space of 9,880 m2
|
Purpose
|
Production of motors and inverters for electric-motor vehicles
|
Investment
|
1,200 million JPY
|
Start of Operation
|
April 2020
|
Environmental
Measures
|
LED lighting, Mitsubishi Electric-brand refrigerant/water combined air conditioning system (adoption of low GWP refrigerant/compliance with European environmental standard)
|
Representative
|
Shigeru Shiroyama
|
Employees
|
423
|
Location
|
Politickych veznu 1564 274 01, Slaný, Czech Republic
|
Investment ratio
|
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 90%
Mitsubishi Electric Europe, B.V. 10%
|
Capital
|
350,000,000 CZK
|
Main products
|
Production and sales of ISG motors, alternators, starter motors, electric power-steering motors and control units
|
(as of the end of January 2019)
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 02:19:07 UTC