MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : New Plant in Gujarat, India to Produce Automotive Products

0
10/06/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Will support expansion of environmentally friendly products in Indian automotive market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will start construction of a new plant on the premises of its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Automotive India Pvt. Ltd (MEAI) in Gujarat, India. The company’s new plant, along with one in Manesar, Haryana, will enable MEAI to expand its output of products such as motor-control units for electric power steering, exhaust gas recirculation valves and giant magnet-resistance sensors, the demand for which is expected to grow in line with increasing sales of vehicles offering enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in the Indian market.

Mitsubishi Electric, aiming to expand the scale of its automotive equipment business, is developing a range of advanced automotive products by applying an extensive range of proprietary technologies for vehicles, engine integration control and high-density coil windings for motors.

Outline of MEAI’s New Plant

Location

Gujarat, India

Building Area

Total floor space of approx. 20,000 m2 (two stories)

Purpose

Production of motor control units for electric power steering, exhaust gas recirculation valves and giant magnet-resistance sensors

Investment

Approx. JPY 1.7 billion

Start of Operation

October 2021

Environmental

Measures

LED lighting, solar light panels, electric power monitor system, reutilization of waste water, etc.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
